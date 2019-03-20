Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Claire Trott: Pension planning should not all hang on the tax year

By

Clever planning will spot where gains can be made for clients

As we head towards another tax year end, it is time to start considering whether it will have an impact on clients’ retirement decisions. But not everything pension-related has to be timed around the tax year. A careful eye on timing is important all year round.

Before we start, though, just a quick word about carry forward.

We all know there are certain allowances you want to use up each year, such as the annual allowance.

But be sure to consider what will be lost if not used and what will still be available in the next tax year, especially for those subject to tapered annual allowance or in a defined benefit scheme.

Claire Trott: Big news for ill-health pension transfers and IHT

Carry forward was designed to help those with fluctuating income and pension input amounts. Using up every penny of an allowance when it could be carried forward may not be the best thing to do.

For those at or near the lifetime allowance, there are also considerations about when you should crystallise pensions and the tax year end is just one of them.

Pre-commencement pensions
These pensions are ones that commenced before A-day: 6 April 2006. Clients that have come to you in the interim may not have considered the implications of these pensions on the other funds they have saved up.

This appears to be especially true of those that intend never to access their money purchase funds because their DB pensions are sufficient for their lifestyles.

The pre-commencement pension cannot be subject to a lifetime allowance charge but it can use up someone’s lifetime allowance, causing a charge on those funds.

Every year without fail, I speak to advisers that have clients in this situation. It will become less and less as those with pre-commencement pensions hit 75 and their last lifetime allowance test, but do not forget you could access the pension earlier when these were put into payment.

The issue here is that, on the first post-A-day crystallisation, the pre-commencement pension is tested against the lifetime allowance.

Claire Trott: Pension schemes and the annual allowance charge

This was more of an issue when the lifetime allowance was reducing, because it meant a larger amount set against a smaller allowance.

However, even taking the increasing lifetime allowance into account, the pension may still be increasing faster, so assessing the need to have these benefits tested could save a lifetime allowance charge.

The test only occurs once, so then you will know what has been used and can plan accordingly.

Crystallising near the lifetime allowance
For those thinking of accessing benefits soon, we may well have the opposite issue to contend with.

The question is, should you wait until after the end of the tax year to crystallise the funds?

Take, for example, someone with a fund of £1.04m. If you were to crystallise now, there would be a lifetime allowance charge on £100,000. Should you wait until the beginning of the new tax year, you could save the tax on that £100,000, assuming there was no growth in that time. That said, waiting may cause other issues in a volatile market, so there is no exact science to it unless you own a crystal ball.

Age-75 test
One last issue we have is the age-75 test. Should the client be hitting 75 with drawdown or uncrystallised funds? In the next few weeks, there may be little you can do, but for those with a bit longer, planning in the run-up to this date can be crucial. Firstly, for those that want to access their lifetime allowance excess as a lump sum rather than it remaining in the pension, this needs to happen before the age-75 test.

Can clients get refunds from overpaying pensions?

Yes, they can draw the funds out as income after the fact, but if they happen to also be an additional rate taxpayer, the charge will end up at more than 55 per cent.

The second issue is with regards to drawdown funds. The age-75 test here looks purely at the amount put into drawdown initially compared with the value at age 75. This does mean that, in many cases, you have plenty of time to manage taking income if required and appropriate, to avoid a lifetime allowance charge.

Again, for some it makes more sense to leave the assets within the scheme paying the 25 per cent charge but, if you leave it too late, the option is taken away.

As with most things in pensions, there is no right answer for all clients and not all these issues will impact them. It is a case of spotting where the small gains can be made, if needed.

Claire Trott is head of pensions strategy at St James’s Place Group

Recommended
2

Woodford bullish on chances of reviving performance

Influential manager Neil Woodford has hit out at the “misinformation and lazy commentary” driving investors to make “appallingly bad decisions” as he predicts a “spectacular” revival in his own funds’ fortunes. Woodford has been on the defensive after a host of recent slides in his flagship Equity Income Fund, which has halved in value since […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Thumbnail

Employer iPMI responsibilities could continue to escalate, says Jelf

New laws in Dubai will put the burden of providing international private medical insurance (iPMI) firmly on the shoulders of the employer in order to maintain the country’s leading healthcare facilities. With 10,000 UK nationals having moved to the country since 2007 and only 16.5 per cent of the total 8.2 million people living there being Emiratis, Jelf Employee Benefits believes this move was inevitable and employer responsibilities could continue to escalate in future.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Annabel Brodie-Smith: Why boards are vital for investment trusts

What is ahead for investment company boards? Warren Buffett said: “In the business world, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield.” It’s sometimes hard, if not impossible, for fund managers to know what they face in the future and how their portfolio should be positioned. One of the strengths of the investment company […]

Quilter: Planning points impacting women more than men

Factors such as longevity and career breaks can negatively affect a woman’s long-term financial situation International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8 March, ran with a theme of “balance for better”. This highlights balance in every sense – and finances need to be one of them. While financial planning is not an inherently gender-specific process, there […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Derek Campbell 20th March 2019 at 2:50 pm

    In the example above the client with a fund of £1.04M would have a LTA charge on £10,000 and not £100,000?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com