Claims firm boss banned over PPI failures

The director of a claims management firm has been banned from running a company for nine years.

Christopher Ross White was director of Swansea-based payment protection insurance claims firm Rock Law.

The Ministry of Justice investigated Rock Law in October 2015 after hearing several customer complaints.

It found the firm was breaking a swathe of claims management regulations and fined the firm £567,423.

The breaches included pressuring clients to agree deal during initial sales calls or shortly afterwards.

The MoJ says this did not give clients enough time to consider pre-contractual documents.

Rock Law also did not monitor its sales agents properly, leading to staff giving wrong information during sales calls.

The MoJ says the firm also did not keep proper records or audit trails to show it had acted responsibly and in line with the rules.

But Rock Law went into liquidation on 2 November 2015, owing creditors £1.29m.

The Ministry of Justice has banned White from running a company for nine years from 2 March 2017.

Insolvency Service chief investigator of insolvent investigations, Midlands & West Sue Macleod says: “This should serve as a warning to other directors who may feel tempted to breach legislation intended to serve as protection for the public.”