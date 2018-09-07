Money Marketing
Claims company boss blasts FOS review in letter to MPs

The director of a claims management company has accused the Financial Ombudsman Service of conducting an independent review of its operations “behind closed doors”.

After a series of allegations of poor practice in a Channel 4 documentary, including lack of training for staff, biases among adjudicators and lengthy delays in processing complaints, the FOS agreed to an independent review of its service.

Former Which? director Richard Lloyd conducted the inquiry, and produced his report in July.

Lloyd was unable to find evidence of systemic bias, adding that allegations that thousands of complaints were left unanswered could not be substantiated.

Did FOS deserve the Channel 4 treatment?

However, he recommended a number of areas for improvement, including making better estimates of future caseloads and costs to improve efficiency, clearer guidance on awards for distress, and educating consumers better on the role of the FOS.

In a letter to the chair of the Treasury select committee of MPs Nicky Morgan published this week, Fairer PPI director Stuart Bonnell claims that the review was not open enough did not consider many criticisms against the service.

Bonnell writes: “We could find no site or way to access the review process. An attempt to contact Mr Lloyd via his twitter account went unanswered. Although Mr Lloyd alludes to ‘service users’ contacting him, he does not quantify nor expand on what evidence he received or used.

“It appears to have taken evidence only from the FOS itself. Given that one of the allegations in the programme was that the FOS stage-managed an earlier visit by a member of the Treasury Select Committee, this is an inherently inadequate review methodology.”

ONS figures show number of savers at record high

More people than ever are now saving for retirement through occupational pension schemes. The number of savers rose 12 per cent from £13.5 million to £15.1 million in 2016, according to Office for National Statistics data. Active membership of defined contribution pension schemes increased to 7.7 million from 6.4 million two years ago. The survey […]

Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires. The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast. Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland. There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, […]

  1. Adam Smith 7th September 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Mind you, you do have to take with a large pinch of sale anything written by someone who can (1) address a letter to Nick Morgan by name and then (2) begin that letter “Dear Sir/Madam”. Not a sausage factory outfit then…

  2. Adam Smith 7th September 2018 at 12:23 pm

    “… pinch of SALT …” of course

