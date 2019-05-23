Money Marketing
City banks continue to lead salary race

Spring Statement PoundsMajor city banks remain at the top of the pecking order when it comes to salaries, but the likes of Facebook and other technology companies are also moving up the list.

According to data from job search website Glassdoor, Credit Suisse topped the list of the UK’s highest-paying companies, with Deutsche Bank coming in third, and Standard Chartered taking fifth place.

The median total pay at the banks, including salaries, bonuses and commissions, was £90,000, £89,500 and £85,000 respectively, the Guardian reports.

However, German software firm Sap and Facebook also made it to second and fourth places, with total median pay packets of £90,000 and £89,000 respectively, with Sap only missing out on top spot because average base salaries were lower than at Credit Suisse.

UBS also made the top ten. Google snuck into tenth position, ahead of Goldman Sachs in 11th.

The Guardian quotes Glassdoor’s Joe Wiggins as saying: “Technology and finance are dominating, which is not surprising. They are fighting over the same talent pool and battling it out for the really hard-to-hire roles such as software engineers and data scientists.”

Median gross annual earnings in the UK were £24,006 last year, according to government statistics.

