Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Citizens Advice launches ‘super-complaint’ over longstanding customer treatment

By

Charity network Citizens Advice has lodged a ‘super-complaint’ with the Competition and Markets Authority as new research shows that longstanding customers are having to pay an extra £4bn a year.

Citizens Advice looked across markets for savings and mortgages, as well as three other “essential” markets including home insurance, mobile and broadband, finding that British consumers are paying a £4.1bn “loyalty penalty” by staying with their providers.

In at least one of the five markets, Citizens Advice says 80 per cent of people pay a significantly higher price for staying put, and that average penalties are £877 a year.

The charity has called on the CMA to show how it intends to fix the problem, which it says disporoportionately affects vulnerable customers.

The FCA put out its own response to the complaint this morning, noting that “the FCA has been concerned about the issue of longstanding customers being charged more for some financial products than new customers for some time” and that this has “informed earlier work on cash savings and mortgages”.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Citizens Advice have raised a number of important issues and we will work closely with the CMA as they investigate this super-complaint.

“We expect firms to look after the interests of all customers and treat them fairly, whether they are new or long-standing.”

Recommended
3

How are advisers handling client questions on crypto-currencies?

Michael Klimes examines the sceptical attitude advisers take towards crypto-currencies Unregulated investments can take diverse forms in the UK, from burial plots near Birmingham to storage pods in Blackburn. In more exotic locations such as the Caribbean, property is popular, while so-called “ethical crops” have lured investors to Africa. While these have been on advisers’ […]

Financial education cover.jpg

Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

Quilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands. Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market. The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes […]

SJP directors increase stake in company

Two directors at St James’s Place have increased the shares they own in the company. SJP investments managing director David Lamb and partnership managing director Ian Gascoigne have both bought £8,996 worth of the company’s shares, according to a London Stock Exchange notice. Lamb and Gascoigne bought 993 ordinary shares of 15p each at a price of […]

Andrew Tully: FCA data exposes worrying pension withdrawal rates

Average drawdown withdrawal rates have reached a level unlikely to be sustainable through retirement The FCA recently published new retirement income market data showing how consumers are using the pension freedoms. My initial reaction after reading the document was one of frustration, as the information only gives part of the overall picture. Providing some additional […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul-Simpson

Quilter Investors chief: ‘We are not here to sell funds based on performance’

Quilter Investors chief executive on designing funds advisers want rather than giving the hard sell Anyone who thinks rebranding is marketing speak for simply changing a company’s name, think again. As Quilter Investors chief executive Paul Simpson will testify, there is much more to it. Not only does it entail strategic and marketing decisions – […]
5

Steve Webb: A perfect storm for DB transfer complaints

Complaints about DB transfers are currently low but claims management firms and a stockmarket downturn could create choppy conditions for advisers. The national press has come to a pretty unanimous conclusion that defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers will be the next mis-selling scandal. Although the Financial Ombudsman reports low levels of complaints about […]

Ballot-Box-Vote-700.jpg

Legal and General IM takes on Unilever over corporate strategy

Legal and General Investment Management has stepped up its activist position over Unilever, declaring its intention to vote against the consumer goods giant’s plans to consolidator the firm overseas. LGIM says it has taken the “unusual” step by announcing its decision well ahead of Unilever’s general meeting next month due to “significant client enquiries”. Unilever […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 28th September 2018 at 11:47 am

    Let us not forget either the billions of pounds lying, due to consumer inertia, in longstanding cash accounts, including Cash ISA’s, on which the bank or building society is paying minuscule rates of interest, commonly as low as 0.1 or 0.2% p.a.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com