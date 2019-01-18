CISI sets up financial planner mentoring helpline

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment has set up a helpline for participants in its financial planning mentoring scheme.

The helpline, which is being supported by Schroders, will be open to mentors and mentees on the programme, which started on the first of January this year, looking for support in achieving professional financial planning qualifications.

The helpline will form part of the support on the scheme, which can be joined by mentees who are memebrs of the CISI and its financial planning forum, and mentors who hold the Certified Financial Planner designation.

CISI head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie says: “We are delighted that Schroders has wholeheartedly backed this initiative to help us support and grow the financial planning profession for the public benefit. The list of queries that Schroders can help answer is wide-ranging; from investment dealing, platforms, business consolidation and even human resources-related issues.

“By offering to provide those on the mentoring scheme with specialist help that might otherwise be hard or time-consuming to find, Schroders offers a tangible benefit for those taking the time to participate in the scheme and grow the profession.”