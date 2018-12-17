CISI picks Raymond James mananger as branch president

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment has appointed Raymond James investment manager Leighton Bascom to be the president of its South East branch.

US-born Bascom, who oversees the Tunbridge Wells branch of Raymond James, takes over from Charles Stanley investment manager Katie Presland.

Leighton joined Raymond James in 2003. He was formerly senior vice president of investments at Prudential-Bache Securities, part of Prudential Securities, which later became Wachovia, in London, and also spent five years at PaineWebber in Boston, which is now UBS.

Leighton says: “I look forward to building on the excellent legacy put in place by my predecessor Katie, with the aim of growing the membership and developing an exciting annual continuing professional development programme.”

CISI head of UK business development Jim Winter says: “With over 1,000 members our CISI South East branch covers areas including Kent, Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks and Maidstone, and is an integral and lively part of the business and finance community of the region. We look forward to supporting Leighton in his new role.”