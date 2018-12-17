Money Marketing
View more on these topics

CISI picks Raymond James mananger as branch president

By

Network UK mapThe Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment has appointed Raymond James investment manager Leighton Bascom to be the president of its South East branch.

US-born Bascom, who oversees the Tunbridge Wells branch of Raymond James, takes over from Charles Stanley investment manager Katie Presland.

Leighton joined Raymond James in 2003. He was formerly senior vice president of investments  at Prudential-Bache Securities, part of Prudential Securities, which later became Wachovia, in London, and also spent five years at PaineWebber in Boston, which is now UBS.

Leighton says: “I look forward to building on the excellent legacy put in place by my predecessor Katie, with the aim of growing the membership and developing an exciting annual continuing professional development programme.”

CISI head of UK business development Jim Winter says: “With  over 1,000 members our CISI South East branch covers areas including Kent, Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks and Maidstone, and is an integral and lively part of the business and finance community of the region. We look forward to supporting Leighton in his new role.”

Recommended

Claire Phillips
1

Claire Phillips: Zen and the art of financial life planning

I have just visited Japan and while there I could not help but think about the concept of zen. This is both something we are – our true nature expressing itself moment by moment – and something we do: a disciplined practice through which we can realise the joy of being. It strikes me that […]

Standard Life Aberdeen co-chiefs up stakes in company

The co-chief executives of Standard Life Aberdeen have bought additional shares in the company, stock exchange announcements show. Martin Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares in the company at 237.7p a share yesterday, while Keith Skeoch purchased 50,000 shares at 233.6p a share on Wednesday. This means the pair spent a combined £230,000 on the shares. Standard […]
7

Nic Cicutti: Spectre of DB transfer scandal looms larger than ever before

New FCA findings suggest advisers should prepare for significantly higher FSCS contributions at least Like many adults in the latter half of their lives, my pecuniary affairs are complicated. Not only do I earn a living from multiple employers but my future retirement income is dependent on several sources of funding, which includes three separate […]

Guarantees in the retirement income market

Lorna Blyth, Royal London  Do guarantees benefit customers and, if so, when? To answer this conundrum we commissioned Millimans, a global actuarial consulting firm, to conduct an independent review of the UK retirement income market and whether guarantees really do offer customers better value for money. The brief The study was one of the most comprehensive undertaken […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

Baillie Gifford lowers investment trust charges

Baillie Gifford is lowering the  annual management charge on four of its investment trusts from 1 January 2019. The Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon all allow a tiered approach based on its total assets, and the group will reduce fees for the […]

Profile: Uni links bring stream of trainees to FP Wealth Management

FP Wealth Management director on helping other advice firms reap the benefits of taking on students If the future of advice makes you think of technology, think again. It is really all about people. A business cannot function without good people – something FP Wealth Management director Ian Bentley is well aware of. For the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com