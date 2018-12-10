CISI in drive to promote Islamic finance qualification

Two professional bodies have joined forces to co-brand and promote an Islamic finance qualification.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment’s Islamic Finance Qualification was launched in 2007 and has now got backing from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

CISI and ACCA signed a memorandum of agreement regarding their collaboration on the Level 3 Certificate.

Since the IFQ was launched, almost 3,950 IFQ exams have been sat globally, the professional bodies state.

The qualification was initiated by the Banque du Liban (Bank of Lebanon) before being developed by CISI and Beirut business school, l’Ecole Supérieure des Affaires. Course materials for the IFQ are available in English, Arabic and French.

CityUK data shows the global market for Islamic finance is set to top $3tn this year.

CISI chief executive, Simon Culhane (pictured) says: “We are delighted to be working with ACCA on further developing the promotion of the IFQ, which covers finance from both a technical and Shariah perspective.

“Since its launch the IFQ has been taken in over 50 countries and we are looking forward to collaborating with ACCA to increase the market for this industry-leading qualification which prepares candidates to hold key positions in the Islamic finance and takaful (Islamic insurance) professions.”

Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive says: “Islamic finance is recognised as a vital and thriving market which will continue to grow on the global stage. This qualification has immense relevance, offers technical and also Shariah law perspectives, and importantly it has been developed by experts.”