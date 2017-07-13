CISI financial planning head steps down

Deputy head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie will take over from Edgar later this year

Campbell Edgar is retiring from his post at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, after taking on the role of head of financial planning in May last year.

Edgar’s retirement is effective from October but he will still be involved in some CISI financial planning technical projects.

Deputy head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie will take over from Edgar and Christopher Morris, who is currently in the CISI business development team, will start as deputy head of financial planning.

Edgar says: “I was retired when I got the call to work with the CISI and I will continue to be involved in specific projects – but I will also have the time to pursue my interests outside of financial planning.”

Elsewhere at the CISI Keri Carter has been appointed second vice chair to the CISI IFP forum committee and will also lead the accredited financial planning firms steering group.

Carter is managing director of Broadway Financial Planning.

The CISI IFP forum committee sets CISI’s financial planning strategy.

Carter says: “I’m thrilled to be appointed to these two roles and look forward to continuing to promote pure financial planning within the CISI and the wider community.”