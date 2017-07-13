Money Marketing

View more on these topics

CISI financial planning head steps down

Deputy head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie will take over from Edgar later this year

By

Campbell Edgar is retiring from his post at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, after taking on the role of head of financial planning in May last year.

Edgar’s retirement is effective from October but he will still be involved in some CISI financial planning technical projects.

Deputy head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie will take over from Edgar and Christopher Morris, who is currently in the CISI business development team, will start as deputy head of financial planning.

Edgar says: “I was retired when I got the call to work with the CISI and I will continue to be involved in specific projects – but I will also have the time to pursue my interests outside of financial planning.”

Elsewhere at the CISI Keri Carter has been appointed second vice chair to the CISI IFP forum committee and will also lead the accredited financial planning firms steering group.

Carter is managing director of Broadway Financial Planning.

The CISI IFP forum committee sets CISI’s financial planning strategy.

Carter says: “I’m thrilled to be appointed to these two roles and look forward to continuing to promote pure financial planning within the CISI and the wider community.”

Most Read

Recommended

CISI planning chief’s top recruiting tips

A lot of people have told me recently how hard they are finding it to recruit good quality staff. There are a number of things to think about when looking to recruit. Once you have identified the specific tasks you want doing and have written a job description, you will probably place an advert or contact […]

2

Apfa adviser departs in wake of WMA merger

Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott has left the trade body in the wake of its merger with the Wealth Management Association. The new body, the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association, went live on 1 June. Escott has moved to another trade body, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association this morning. The departure […]

Tree - thumbnail

The politics of healthcare

Healthcare is already one of the key battlefields in May’s general election, with each of the main parties committing to deliver improvements to the NHS and public health.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment