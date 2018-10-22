Money Marketing
SJP and IFP execs join CISI planning committee

new financial adviser examThe Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment has appointed four new members to its financial planning forum committee.

St James’s Place senior manager for partnership development James Mallinson will work with the CISI on organising its forum events and also more broadly on financial planning strategy.

Mallinson says:  “I am passionate about holistic financial planning and hope that my contribution will assist the committee with its overall aims and objectives.”

Fortitude Financial Planning director Neil Bailey, Satis Asset Management David Hearne and Holland Hahn & Wills planner Amyr Rocha-Lima will also join the committee.

Bailey was previously on the Institute of Financial Planning board and will be working on the promotion of the benefits of advice to practitioners and public.

He says: “There is real appetite for this; the journey that was started by the IFP has gathered momentum through the efforts of CISI and Personal Finance Society and initiatives such as Back2Y and Humans under Management.”

Can advisers really beat the market downturn?

CISI head of financial planning Jacqueline Lockie says the appointment of the new members follows the professional body’s successful annual conference.

She says: “At this exciting time, I look forward to working with them along with the rest of the committee to grow the professional of financial planning.”

The financial planning forum is one of CISI’s nine forums, or networks of professionals in paricular areas, for which the committee helps dictate the professional body’s strategy and events in that area.

