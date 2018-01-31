Money Marketing
CII U-turns on ‘all-inclusive’ exam packages

By

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpgThe Chartered Insurance Institute has reversed its position on forcing the combined purchase of its exam and revision packages.

The CII has faced widespread criticism of its decision in recent weeks to introduce a new “all-inclusive” unit of exam, study guide and online study tool, RevisionMate, accused of stripping advisers of choice over how they wish to learn and the resources they use for doing so.

The move was criticised by Bespoke Training Solutions – an alternative provider of learning and revision materials, with BTS founder and chartered financial planner Luiza Todd accusing the CII of anti-competitive behaviour.

She says: “The time you realised was when you went to try and book a CII exam and it wouldn’t let you do so unless you paid for their entire package.”

But the CII has since recognised its move may have been premature and will now reinstate the opportunity for exams and learning materials to be purchased separately, while it consults with the broader market and key stakeholders.

The u-turn will affect all financial adviser units that were affected by the changes earlier this month.

CII learning and assessment director Simon Graham says: “We have set aside the coming months for broader consultations. Meanwhile, the option to purchase the respective exam/assessments alongside the new enhanced combined packages will be reinstated by the end of February, in plenty of time to enter for the April exam session.”

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards says: “The CII is going through a major reform programme, evolving its role and purpose. Within these programmes of change, sometimes a bit of detail can be missed or things don’t always go according to plan. I think that is what has happened here but the CII has held its hands up and we are pleased with the way they have responded and listened to members in a positive and proactive manner.”

Recommended

Retirement fund - thumbnail

Old Mutual teams up with CII to offer DB transfer training

Old Mutual Wealth is joining forces with the Chartered Insurance Institute to offer training to advisers on defined benefit pension transfers. A spokeswoman for OMW says a best practice training programme was needed given growing demand for advice on this issue, and FCA proposals for more rigorous rules on pension transfer advice. The move comes […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
79

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Insurance File Generic 480

Reassuringly focused on claims

By Ross Jackson, senior protection marketing manager We’re sure you’ll have heard your customers say ‘But insurance companies don’t pay claims’ when giving a reason for not wanting to take out protection. In fact, our State of the Protection Nation research showed that 27 per cent of consumers asked didn’t think protection providers paid out […]

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms and DFMs await FCA’s next steps on market study

Firms at the centre of the FCA’s platform market study are sitting tight for the regulator’s next moves, as discretionary businesses struggle to compile the requested information. The FCA launched its platform market study in July last year, after the sweeping Asset Management Market Study called for further investigation. In the market study terms of […]

Tony Wickenden: Do not overlook clients’ business needs

A greater focus on wealth management means planners are often missing basic requirements of business-owner clients One-person companies have been in the news a bit over the past few years. The main reason for their publicity has been HM Revenue & Customs action against off-payroll working arrangements; in particular, through so-called personal service companies. HMRC’s […]

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

LEBC reports increase in profit to £3m

LEBC Group grew its trading profit to £3m, in the 12 months ending 30 September 2017, a more than 40 per cent increase on the previous year. The national firm reported turnover of £18.1m for period, up from £15.6m the previous year. The firm could also be set for more profit increases at the close […]

