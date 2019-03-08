Money Marketing
View more on these topics

CII launches financial security guide for women

By

women working in an officeThe Chartered Insurance Institute has launched an interactive guide for women to take control of their financial futures and increase their financial security.

The guide is based on the findings of a survey conducted by the CII’s Insuring Women’s Futures programme, in collaboration with PwC.

Few women felt either positive (21 per cent) or “on top of things” (30 per cent), when it comes to personal finance matters. Twenty-seven per cent of women, on the other hand, felt worried when thinking about managing personal finance, with 11 per cent feeling intimidated.

The poll’s results also showed low levels of women actively engaging with financial services, as 72 per cent of women have never set up a private pension. For stocks and shares Isas this rises to 79 per cent, and 57 per cent have never consulted a financial adviser.

Around third (32 per cent) of the surveyed women said they enjoy managing finances. Thirty-five per cent said talking about investments, insurance and pensions leaves them feeling cold.

Insuring Women’s Futures’ body of research has led to its “6 Moments that Matter – how to secure your financial future” leaflet, which identifies “12 Perils and Pitfalls” that culminate in a lack of financial security throughout the lives of women in Britain.

The leaflet was first published in February last year and is now available in interactive digital format for women and girls, who can then input her own circumstances and plan the financial future they want for themselves.

Insuring Women’s Futures co-founder and PwC partner Jane Portas, author of “Securing the financial future of the next generation – the Moments that Matter in the lives of young British women”, says: “[The research] is a call to action for every woman and girl to take steps to secure her financial future – and to be empowered to do so by all of the people in their lives.

“Insurance and financial services firms, wider business, policy makers, society and women themselves all have a vital role to play. Today, Insuring Women’s Futures is inviting everyone to help improve women’s financial resilience.”

CII chief executive and Insuring Women’s Futures chair Sian Fisher says: “If we improve financial resilience for women, we improve financial security for all. We can’t change this overnight, and it will take a concerted effort to address the root causes. We’re on a journey.

“And we can all do something right now. I encourage everyone to a look at our financial guide which will help you think about your financial future and take action via the tools and support we’ve signposted on our website.”

Recommended
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]
1

Standard Life advice arm buys £230m Northern Ireland firm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced it will acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland. BDO Northern Ireland was established over 25 years ago and has assets under advice of around £230m. Its wealth management team specialises in all aspects of wealth planning and support from corporate […]
3

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]
6

Standard Life referred to FCA enforcement division over annuities

The FCA has referred Standard Life to its enforcement division over issues flagged up in a regulatory review of non-advised annuities. Last year Phoenix Group acquired Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm in a £3bn deal. Standard Life’s previous annuity sale practices were investigated by the watchdog as part of its thematic review into the sector. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business people

Openwork looks to bolster female adviser ranks

Advice network Openwork has said it is looking to bolster its female financial planner ranks further on the back of improvements in the last few years. The firm says latest statistics show the number of female advisers has grown from 22 per cent across the network of around 3,000 advisers in 2014 to around 30 […]

Does advice firms’ capital adequacy go far enough?

Fears mount over ability of buffers to protect clients from setbacks Compliance experts are debating whether, despite heightened requirements, the amount advice firms are expected to hold in reserve is sufficient should they suffer a major setback. In 2015, the FCA increased its calculation of how much advice firms need to have set aside for […]

Suzanne Grimster: Keeping on the right side of the FCA with vulnerable clients

Ensuring processes are in place to help identify and manage vulnerable clients will keep everyone safe, including firms The subject of vulnerable clients is attracting increasing interest, and rightly so. Life is never straightforward and this means clients can become vulnerable at different times. That said, a client’s vulnerability is not always easy to spot. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com