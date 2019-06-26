CII names new president

Money Marketing
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed ex-Personal Finance Society president, Nick Turner as president of the board.

Turner (pictured) was president of the PFS board from 2016 to 2017, becoming deputy president of the wider body, CII, in 2018.

He is also chairman of MSIL, NFU Mutual’s advice subsidiary.

The CII says Turner has worked in insurance for over 34 years, starting out at AXA and joining the NFU Mutual board in 2013 where he is primarily responsible for the group’s agency network and the distribution of general insurance.

Turner says: “It is a privilege to be appointed president of the CII at such an important and historic moment. In these times of ever increasing uncertainty, I see a real opportunity for us all to focus on building a greater level of consumer trust in our products and services.

“I relish the opportunity to work with great minds from all sides of our profession, to gain recognition of the valuable work that we already do, and to see if we can find ways to improve for the future.”

Aon UK chief executive officer Julie Page, with over 30 years’ experience in insurance, is also joining the CII board. She has been appointed deputy president.

