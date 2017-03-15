CII hires former Zurich policy head

The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed former Zurich head of regulatory developments and policy Matthew Connell to lead the professional body’s public affairs division.

Connell began his new role, which spans the CII and Personal Finance Society, on 6 March.

He will manage policy, public affairs and public relations across the two organisations, and work closely with regulators and public bodies.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says: “We are delighted to welcome Matthew to our team. Matthew has a strong reputation in the regulatory world and brings a wealth of policy and public affairs expertise, which will be key to building public trust in the power of professional standards in the insurance and financial advice sectors.”

Connell says: “I am excited about joining the CII and PFS at a time of increasing regulatory development.

“New technology, demographic change and higher expectations from consumers are all demanding new standards of professional and ethical behaviour from the financial services sector. I’m looking forward to working with insurance and financial advice professionals and policymakers to find practical ways to maintain and increase trust in the sectors.”

Separately, the CII has also appointed former Nucleus Financial content editor Jun Merrett as content and engagement manager.