CII asks chartered firms to prove diversity credentials

The Chartered Insurance Institute is asking firms to provide evidence of their diversity policies and adherence to them, Money Marketing understands.

A firm tells Money Marketing that they were recently asked to supply their diversity and equality policy while renewing their corporate chartered status.

Information on these policies is not normally required as part of the documentation needed for the renewal, however.

The firm has called for access to the CII’s own “policy on meritocracy” in response.

Speaking to Money Marketing, the body says the information is “important” but confirms it is not a formal part of its criteria for chartered status as of yet.

A CII spokeswoman says: “We started asking firms for sight of their diversity and inclusions policy last year and the vast majority have supplied it without question, and the small minority who needed help we have provided them guidance on what a D&I policy could contain.”

Retrieving the information from firms will help improve good practice within the industry, she adds.

“This demonstrates that chartered firms are already aware of the importance of good practice around D&I, and adding it to our criteria will help embed this going forwards.”