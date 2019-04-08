Money Marketing
View more on these topics

CII asks chartered firms to prove diversity credentials

By

gender symbolThe Chartered Insurance Institute is asking firms to provide evidence of their diversity policies and adherence to them, Money Marketing understands.

A firm tells Money Marketing that they were recently asked to supply their diversity and equality policy while renewing their corporate chartered status.

Information on these policies is not normally required as part of the documentation needed for the renewal, however.

The firm has called for access to the CII’s own “policy on meritocracy” in response.

Speaking to Money Marketing, the body says the information is “important” but confirms it is not a formal part of its criteria for chartered status as of yet.

A CII spokeswoman says: “We started asking firms for sight of their diversity and inclusions policy last year and the vast majority have supplied it without question, and the small minority who needed help we have provided them guidance on what a D&I policy could contain.”

Pimfa: Diversity is vital to attracting talent

Retrieving the information from firms will help improve good practice within the industry, she adds.

“This demonstrates that chartered firms are already aware of the importance of good practice around D&I, and adding it to our criteria will help embed this going forwards.”

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Wealth manager acquires Bedfordshire IFA

Wealth manager Lumin Wealth Management has acquired Bedfordshire-based IFA Hyperion Financial Planning with £85m of client funds under advice in a bid to become “an alternative to the national consolidators”. Two Hyperion advisers as well as a senior paraplanner will move as part of the acquisition. Hyperion director Michael Barnett says: “Throughout the process of […]

Bell-Andy-2017-CUT
3

Andy Bell: Drawdown customers don’t want defaults forced down their throats

“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives,” said former US thespian turned President Ronald Reagan. This sanity check is always a good test to measure any proposed legislation or regulation; is it paternalistic smothering or sensible protection? So, how do the FCA’s proposed rules on investment pathways – requiring non-advised […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money Marketing launches DFM Centre

Money Marketing is delighted to announce the launch of The DFM Centre, a new platform for financial advice firms seeking research and analysis on outsourcing trends and investment solutions. Throughout the year Money Marketing and Platforum will provide exclusive research and analysis, alongside insights from other leading experts to help advice firms benchmark their investment […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments teams up with Skipton for new fund range

Aberdeen Standard Investments has teamed up with Skipton Building Society to provide portfolio solutions for customers of its £4bn investment offering. The partnership will build on ASI’s existing £13.9bn MyFolio fund range, its multi-asset solutions for advisers, by adding five new index funds. Bambos Hambi and James Millard run the 19-strong multi-manager strategies team which […]

Pension tax relief goes begging for low-paid workers

Around 1.75 million low-paid and part-time workers could be missing out on pension tax relief, half a million more than previously thought, according to new data. Royal London has estimated that £60m is being given up by the workers caught between the threshold for automatic enrolment in a pension scheme – £10,000 – and the […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Chris Bryans 8th April 2019 at 9:17 am

    We were first asked to submit our Equal Opportunities and Diversity Policy Statement by the CII when we renewed our Corporate Chartered status in 2016.

    I don’t think this is something new.

  2. Sascha Klauss 8th April 2019 at 9:21 am

    “The firm has called for access to the CII’s own “policy on meritocracy” in response.”

    Wouldn’t it have been quicker to fill in the form to say “We’re all white and male”?

    There’s nothing wrong with that, you know.

  3. Duncan Gafney 8th April 2019 at 9:21 am

    I must admit, I fail to understand what “diversity” has to do with the professional standards and status of a company.

    The only thing that should matter, is the standard and professionalism of an adviser and the company.

    If you genuinely want to remove discrimination, then institutionally discriminating in favour of anyone, means you are discriminating against others. Which by definition means you are perpetuating discrimination.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com