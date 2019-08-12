Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Chris Curry: Gender pensions gap is widened by private pension system

There has been little development of the private pension system with the specific intention of making it gender neutral

By

A recent Pensions Policy Institute report, Understanding the Gender Pension Gap, received a lot of attention. In some ways that is not surprising as the headline finding is truly shocking: for people at retirement ages in their early 60s the median private pension wealth of women is one-third that of men. But in other ways the report’s popularity was a surprise as the reasons behind the gap were already well known.

The main drivers of the difference are linked to work. Not only – as we know well from gender pay reporting – do women earn less than men, they also have work patterns that are less stereotypical and much more varied than just full-time. In this way, their work patterns already reflect some of the challenges we may see for future generations in less stable and more fractured working. But this is not news – we have known about both of these for a while.

Revealed: The gender pay gap at leading advice firms

Biological gap

There is also a biological gap to make up – as women live on average 3.7 years longer than men, they need to save somewhere between 5 per cent and 7 per cent more than men just to achieve the same income across their whole retirement.

Fifty per cent more women than men are heading for retirement with no private pension savings

What is perhaps less well known, however, is that the private pension system – unlike the state pension system – can amplify these differences rather than compensate for them.

Even though women currently earn approximately 18 per cent less than their male counterparts, over a working life this can contribute to a difference in pension wealth of 28 per cent by the time they are approaching retirement. Much of this is because more of men’s earnings qualify for pension contributions, with women being disproportionately affected by earnings thresholds and qualifying earnings limits for auto-enrolment.

That said, women are more likely than men to have been in a defined benefit pension, but outside the public sector these schemes tend to be in decline for both genders.

Some areas of auto-enrolment have also benefited women more than men. For example, employed women in their 30s are more likely than men to be in a workplace pension scheme.

Gregg McClymont: New mums must be saved from gender pensions gap

But for some these benefits have come too late. Fifty per cent more women than men are heading for retirement with no private pension savings. There are 1.2 million women in their 50s heading for a later life reliant on the state pension and their partner – if they have one. This amounts to one in 20 women.

The state pension system has been significantly redesigned in recent years to overcome these differences, with some success. The state pension gender gap has been cut by more than 70 per cent by removing the married woman’s stamp and by introducing the new state pension.

But there has been little development of the private pension system with the express intent of making the system gender neutral.

Auto-enrolment change

There is one policy the government has already signed up to that would proportionately improve outcomes for women more than for men. The 2017 Automatic Enrolment Review recommended minimum contributions should eventually start from the first £1 of earnings, rather than being payable only on a higher threshold – currently £6,136.

This would guarantee a contribution increase of £490 a year for those on minimum contributions and this is most significant for those with lower incomes and, therefore, lower contributions. At the time of the review the government expected to introduce this by the mid-2020s.

Chris Curry: The four types of pension savers and how to engage them

Other policies are perhaps more challenging. To overcome the difference in working patterns, successful policies would need to target those not in paid work. One such policy that does this extends the credit system used for carers in the state pension system into the private pension arena.

The credit system recognises the value of unpaid caring – sometimes for children, sometimes for older generations – which otherwise would be much more costly for the state to provide. There are 1.2 million women both in relationships and with dependent children who are currently not in paid work, while a further 1.4 million women with dependent children are in work but not earning enough to qualify for auto-enrolment.

A carer’s top-up paid in to their pension scheme could make up almost half of the contributions missed by taking time out of work – but at a significant cost to the taxpayer. Policies like this are also more likely to stop such a significant gender pensions gap opening up for younger generations, rather than close the existing gap.

We have collated our equality in advice reporting in one place

There is no silver-bullet policy option that results in equal pension outcomes for men and women. However, in the same way focus and scrutiny on gender pay differences are raising awareness and changing practices, more consideration and a better understanding of gender pension differences are the first steps towards closing the gender pensions gap.

Chris Curry is director of the Pensions Policy Institute

Recommended

Dog-Face-Best-of-Breed-700x450.jpg

Invesco and Woodford top ‘dog’ fund list

Invesco and Woodford Investment Management have topped Bestinvest’s Spot the Dog list of underperforming funds. For the third time in a row, Invesco has been named “top dog” for both the number of funds and value of assets held in them. More than £11bn of assets spread over six funds are highlighted on the list […]

Platform costs

Quilter replatforming bill rises again

National investment and advice business Quilter will spend another £25m on finishing its delayed replatforming project, financial results released this morning show. While the business formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth says it is making “good progress”, with final software testing in progress and validation of migration data nearing completion, initial migration is still not […]

FCA asks James Hay parent to set aside £15m in tax dispute

The FCA has asked James Hay parent IFG Group for additional capital of £15m to address its ongoing tax dispute with HM Revenue and Customs. Following a supervisory review and evaluation process of capital adequacy at IFG, the regulator has required the group to increase its regulatory capital. It includes a requirement that IFG set […]

River and Mercantile bucks FCA troubles with £3bn in flows

Asset manager River and Mercantile has bounced back from troubles with the FCA to report a 10 per cent boost in fee-earning assets under management in the latest quarter. A trading update this morning for the three months ended 30 June shows fee-earning assets were up to £39.8bn on £2.8bn in gross sales – the […]

Unfinished business?

Pension specialist Fiona Tait gives an update on three big announcements from the 2016 Budget – Pensions Advice Allowance (PAA), the Lifetime ISA (LISA) and the pension dashboard. £500 Pensions Advice Allowance What’s new Under current rules it is possible to deduct an adviser charge from a defined contribution pension fund to pay for financial […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Global Series: China

GAM Investments rebrands fund range as Brexit looms

GAM Investments has re-branded its multi-manager portfolio range, managed by Charles Hepworth and James McDaid, to reflect its global position as Brexit looms. The move signals caution on UK risk assets as Hepworth describes Brexit as a “depressingly clouded affair”. The range has been renamed GAM Managed Fund Solutions, with the word “global” now added […]

Quilter launches fast track training to boost advisers

National investment and advice giant Quilter will now train prospective financial advisers in just three months. A new fast track programme is aimed at people wanting to study full time and cuts down Quilter Financial Adviser School’s current 47-week course by more than half. Spot the difference: Comparing the sector’s major training grounds The programme […]

Countdown clock1

One month until Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate

Money Marketing’s flagship event will return to Harrogate next month with an action-packed agenda. Join us on 12 September for Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate 2019 to share views with senior figureheads in the industry. The day of discussion and debate will explore how the advice profession can tackle issues and evolve to ready itself for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com