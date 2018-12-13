Money Marketing
Chinese equities: trade negotiations, Xi enshrined & technology boost

By Ruth Chambers, Manager of the Neptune China Fund

Along with high oil prices and a strong dollar, the ongoing trade war has been the main driver of China’s underperformance this year.

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

