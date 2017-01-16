China: the government will find a way in 2017

By Douglas Turnbull, head of Chinese Equities, Neptune

The 19th Party Congress is coming up late in 2017. During years of bears waiting for China’s challenges to turn critical, policymakers in Beijing have made meaningful steps to address them, and we believe will continue to do so. Even as growth is slowing, it is rebalancing towards the service sector; and, when it threatens to slow too fast, there exists an extremely effective nexus of monetary and fiscal policy that can be used to cushion the decline, explains Douglas Turnbull.

