Money Marketing
View more on these topics

China H2 outlook: trade tariffs, tech development & consumer strength

By Ruth Chambers, Fund Manager

Ruth Chambers discusses the outlook for China in the second half of 2018, including trade tariff implications, Xi Jinping’s focus on tech development and why the consumer space remains compelling.

Watch the video here

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended
2

Pensions minister: Advisers needed for guidance body success

Understanding a pension can be difficult. For those who need help, a conversation with a real person makes a huge difference. We are working hard to make sure everyone can have that conversation with an expert, whether they need guidance or advice. The Single Financial Guidance Body, set to launch in the winter, will offer […]
3

SJP fund changes put segregated mandates under the spotlight

Experts are debating whether the segregated mandate model is coming under pressure as one its most prominent users, St James’s Place, makes a raft of fund manager changes. In January, SJP replaced Axa Investment Management as the manager of its £3bn Balanced Managed Unit Trust after 11 years running the mandate, replacing it with US-based […]

Neptune launches Japan Institutional Fund

By Chris Taylor, Investment Director, Head of Research Neptune is excited to announce the launch of the Japan Institutional Fund on 22 June, having disclosed to the market in March its intention to offer the product. The Fund will be managed by the highly-regarded Chris Taylor, Head of Research and manager of the long-running Japan Opportunities Fund. It will invest in the same underlying stocks as the Japan […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Equitable Life sale to bring windfall for policyholders

Embattled mutual insurer Equitable Life has been bought by Reliance Life, part of the Life Company Consolidation Group. In March reports emerged the firm was preparing to sell. Equitable Life, which has been in run-off since closing to new business in 2000, was still technically owned by its more than 300,000 remaining policyholders, most of […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png

Chris Curry: State pension knowledge too low for informed decisions

A lot of recent work in the pensions world has been aimed at helping individuals engage with retirement saving: to better understand what they have already, how much they might need and what they will have to save to reach their target levels. The pensions dashboard project and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association’s work […]

We'll do great things together

Which consolidator has the winning model?

As consolidators continue to acquire advice firms, analysts are assessing the financial position of key firms in the market to see how long the buying spree can continue. Aim-listed AFH continues to lead the way in volume of acquisitions, with 14 in the year to October 2017, its recently released accounts show, and eight so […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com