Chilton team starts from scratch

Mark Chilton has assembled a team of advisers new to mortgages to be at the forefront of his new national broker business Purely Mortgages.

Chilton says he carefully selected people who have a cultural fit to learn from scratch how to sell mortgages rather than adopt the hard-sell practices of many mortgage brokers.

The 23 consultants all have a financial services background and will go through an intensive seven-week Cemap programme in July and August. Chilton hopes they will soon be able to turn around a rem-ortgage in five days.

Purely Mortgages will launch later this year. It will be offering mainstream products as well as buy to let and sub-prime mortgages on a fee-free basis.

Chilton has recruited Ian Giles, formerly from Mortgage Trust and First Active, as marketing director, Colin Bell, ex-Charcol, as sales and operations director and Neil Prit-chard, formerly from Savills, as IT director.