Chile election: Another boost for Latin American markets

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities

The second round of the Chilean presidential election took place last month, with Sebastian Pinera of the centre-right Chile Vamos coalition defeating the ruling centre-left coalition candidate Senator Alejandro Guillier. Chile is the latest country in Latin America to elect a market-friendly and pro-business president – across Latin America the population under market-friendly governments has risen to 87%, sharply reversing the steady decline seen since the election of Lula in Brazil back in 2002, and significantly higher than the level of below 40% reached in 2015. 

Important information. For investment professionals only.

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

