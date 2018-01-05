Chile election: Another boost for Latin American markets

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities

The second round of the Chilean presidential election took place last month, with Sebastian Pinera of the centre-right Chile Vamos coalition defeating the ruling centre-left coalition candidate Senator Alejandro Guillier. Chile is the latest country in Latin America to elect a market-friendly and pro-business president – across Latin America the population under market-friendly governments has risen to 87%, sharply reversing the steady decline seen since the election of Lula in Brazil back in 2002, and significantly higher than the level of below 40% reached in 2015.

