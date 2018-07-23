Chase de Vere launches advice hub for doctors

National IFA Chase de Vere has launched an online advice service for medical professionals.

The new service will be called Chase de Vere Medical. The national advice firm already has around 75 advisers who specialise in the medical field.

It has partnered with the British Medical Association since 2005.

Chase de Vere Medical head Andrea Sproates says: “We have provided exceptional financial advice and service to medical professionals for the past 13 years.

Sproates says: “With the launch of Chase de Vere Medical, we are making our service and expertise more recognisable.”

The new offering has an information hub for doctors, including information on NHS pensions, mortgages and retirement.

Money Marketing recently reported on Chase de Vere’s results statement showing pre-tax profits fell from £5.77m in 2016 to £5.68m, resulting in a fall in profits of 1.6 per cent for the year ending 31 December 2017.