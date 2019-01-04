Chase de Vere appoints new corporate adviser team head

Stewart Speirs

Chase de Vere has promoted Stewart Speirs to the newly created role of corporate senior manager.

He will be responsible for managing Chase de Vere’s team of 17 corporate advisers based around the UK.

This team provides workplace financial education, business protection advice and employee benefits consultancy for employers.

Speirs joined Chase de Vere in 2016 as a corporate consultant and has 31 years of experience in financial services, having previously worked at Clydesdale Bank, Halifax Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Chase de Vere chief executive Stephen Kavanagh says: “We are in the enviable position of having a corporate advice service sitting alongside our independent financial advice business. This means we’re able to provide a comprehensive range of services to employers and to their employees and senior executives.

“Stewart has the skills, experience and determination to develop our corporate advice proposition and, with the introduction of this new specialist role, he can ensure that our corporate and private client advisers are working together to provide the best outcomes for our clients.”