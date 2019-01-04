Money Marketing
Chase de Vere appoints new corporate adviser team head

By
Stewart Speirs

Chase de Vere has promoted Stewart Speirs to the newly created role of corporate senior manager.

He will be responsible for managing Chase de Vere’s team of 17 corporate advisers based around the UK.

This team provides workplace financial education, business protection advice and employee benefits consultancy for employers.

Speirs joined Chase de Vere in 2016 as a corporate consultant and has 31 years of experience in financial services, having previously worked at Clydesdale Bank, Halifax Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Chase de Vere chief executive Stephen Kavanagh says: “We are in the enviable position of having a corporate advice service sitting alongside our independent financial advice business. This means we’re able to provide a comprehensive range of services to employers and to their employees and senior executives.

“Stewart has the skills, experience and determination to develop our corporate advice proposition and, with the introduction of this new specialist role, he can ensure that our corporate and private client advisers are working together to provide the best outcomes for our clients.”

Fundsmith sticks with top holdings as new investment trust rides out volatility

The new small and mid-cap focused investment trust backed by star manager Terry Smith has stuck with its strong weighting to IT stocks, according to its latest factsheet. The Smithson investment trust became the largest launch of its kind when it listed in October. The latest fund factsheet published today reveals that the trust has […]

Standard Life Aberdeen managers up stake in Liontrust

Funds run by Standard Life Aberdeen have increased their stake in Liontrust Asset Management, according to a stock exchange notice this morning. SLA now holds 5.01 per cent of Liontrust through their funds and institutional mandates, up from 4.84 per cent. The shares were purchased through a range of UK equity funds managed by Standard Life […]

