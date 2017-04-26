Chase de Vere agrees advice deal with business group

National IFA Chase de Vere has partnered with a South West business organisation to provide advice to its members.

Chase de Vere will offer employee benefits advice to members of Inspire, the trading name of the Wessex Chamber of Commerce, and financial planning advice to business owners, senior executives and management teams.

Inspire is a not for profit organisation which represents small and medium-sized businesses in Wiltshire and North East Somerset, and aims to support the local firms’ growth plans.

Chase de Vere South West senior manager Tom Birch says: “We are very much looking forward to working with Inspire and its members.

“We have many similarities with Inspire, including a desire to provide the best advice, services and support to companies and their management teams to enable them to achieve their business and personal goals.”

Inspire chief executive Rob Perks says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Chase de Vere, which can offer our business owners reliable, professional and tax efficient advice on their personal finances.”