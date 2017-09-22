Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Chase de Vere acquires specialist financial planning firm

By

Medical insurance - thumbnailChase de Vere has acquired specialist financial planning firm Medical Money Management.

The firm, which advises medical and dental professionals, has eight offices ranging from Exeter to Glasgow.

30 IFAs will join Chase de Vere through the acquisition alongside another 50 staff.

Chase de Vere did not disclose the cost of the deal.

Medical Money Management partner Craig Watson says that after “comprehensive research” into the business’ requirements, the firm decided it needed to be part of a larger company, but was “imperative” that it remained independent and not join a restricted firm.

Chase de Vere chief executive Stephen Kavanagh says: “We share many similarities with Medical Money Management, including expertise in advising the medical profession, a strong focus on putting clients first and a commitment to remaining independent and providing independent financial advice to our clients.

The acquisition comes on the back of Chase de Vere’s decision last year to set up a specialist team to target medical profession advice relationships.

The firm’s pre-tax profits increased slightly to £5.8m last year as the amount it has had to pay in legacy compensation payouts has started to fall.

Recommended

Platforum: Comparing fund selection bottlenecks in the UK and Europe

Assets held on UK platforms represent over a quarter of the more than €2trn (£1.8trn) assets on-platform in Europe, according to Platforum data. The UK is the leading open architecture market for funds thanks to predominantly adviser-led distribution. In continental Europe, where distribution is bank-dominated, open architecture also picked up over the last few years. […]

Standard Life changes default pension fund for a million customers

Standard Life is changing the investment strategy of its default pension fund which would affect more than a million existing customers. Standard Life customers who are invested in older lifestyle profiles which were created pre-auto enrolment and pensions reform will soon be informed of the changes in the asset allocation of their default funds. The […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
4

Intrinsic expects losses to continue as adviser headcount drops

Intrinsic Financial Services has reported a total comprehensive loss of £10.4m for the 12 months ended 31 December 2016, as it predicts losses to continue. The loss at the Old Mutual Wealth-owned business is less than the £11.5m reported in 2015. Operating losses decreased from £12.9m to £8.9m. The results statement says: “The decrease in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lee Robertson: Balancing client needs with company standards

 I caught up with some industry friends for a couple of drinks the other week. Nothing new there, those of you who know me might say. Over evening drinks the three of us, who are all engaged, compliant business principals, sat and chatted through the issues we are all currently facing.  Recruiting and retaining quality […]

1

Brexit: Govt tells City it plans to break with EU regulation

The Government has outlined plans for post-Brexit financial services regulation in the UK to ultimately diverge from the European Union. Brexit secretary David Davis met with City leaders last week at Chevening, foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s country residence, the Financial Times reports. Davis told a breakout session for financial services that the UK would lose potential competitive gains from […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment