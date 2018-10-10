Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA faces fresh calls to expand adviser register

By

Members of the Chartered Body Alliance have called for the FCA to make it easier for consumers to check if advisers are aligned to professional bodies.

The CBA comprises the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute.

On behalf of its 200,000 strong member base, the bodies say individuals who have a “personal commitment to higher standards” should be differentiated to provide wider choices to potential customers.

CII chief executive Sian Fisher says: “[Consumers] would have a clear indication about the adviser’s ability to practise and also have a clear signpost to further information about the individual from the professional body itself – for example, information about further qualifications and specialisms on the professional body’s website.”

CISI chief executive Simon Culhane says it is “materially relevant information” and that advisers who are members of professional bodies should get added recognition.

VouchedFor: FCA directory could see more ‘bad’ advisers being picked

He says: “Being a member of a Chartered professional body is an achievement signifying an ongoing personal commitment to high levels of knowledge, skills and behaviour that go beyond the minimum standards required by regulators.  I believe the public should be able to differentiate.”

The FCA says an updated directory will include more information about people working in financial services than is currently available, but is yet to confirm details, including those around the searchability of advisers’ professional work records.

Recommended

discretionary fund managers portfolios

How are discretionary managers really putting portfolios together?

Under the skin of how outsourced investment firms decide on models One of the ways the RDR has shaped the advice industry has been to increase the trend towards outsourcing investment decisions to discretionary fund managers. The RDR arguably made the advice process overall more time consuming, with a growing understanding of goals-based financial planning […]

Hortense Bioy
1

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

A deeper look into how to make sustainable investing possible through the use of passive funds Sustainable investing has become a hot topic as more and more investors are looking to align their investments with their values. The market share of European equity funds that consider environmental, social and governance factors has almost doubled to […]

Who will battle it out to buy platform tech firm FNZ?

The advised platform market has seen significant change in company ownership in recent years, either through acquisitions or businesses opting to float on the stock exchange. Now the spotlight is on adviser platform technology firms, with speculation currently focused on Edinburgh-headquartered FNZ. A Sky News report last month said FNZ’s two private equity backers General […]

Business-People-Walking-Motion-Leaving-700x450.jpg

SJP rings in board reshuffle as chair steps down

St James’s Place chair Sarah Bates has stepped down from her role today with current risk committee chair Iain Cornish taking over her position. SJP announced the departure in May, saying Bates will retire after 14 years with the firm and four in the position of chair. Cornish’s vacancy will now be filled by executive […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ruth Whitehead

Profile: Ruth Whitehead: ‘I’m proud to be anti-financial services establishment’

Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director on 25 years attempting to right the wrongs of the industry When Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director Ruth Whitehead says she is “proud to be anti-establishment, especially the financial services establishment” you can sense there is a story to be told. Something that runs deeper than the usual dissatisfaction with […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com