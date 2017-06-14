Charles Stanley shrugs off Brexit concerns with return to profit

Charles Stanley chief executive Paul Abberley

Charles Stanley has returned to profit after reporting a £0.3m loss last year.

The group reported pre-tax profits of £8.8m for the year ending 31 March 2017.

Funds under management and administration were up 17.1 per cent to £24bn, compared to £20.5bn last year, while the dividend increased 20 per cent to 6 pence per share, up from 5 pence per share in 2016.

As part of Charles Stanley’s plans to sell-off non-core parts of the business, Sipp and SSAS arm EBS was sold to Embark Group earlier this year, completing on 31 May. The sale did not impact cash flow, with reported revenues the same as last year at £141.6m.

The group cash balance increased form £48.4m last year to £58.4m while the core business operating margin rose to 7.1 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent in 2016. The target for 2020 is 15 per cent.

Chief executive Paul Abberley credited the group’s transformation programme with improving profitability.