Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Charles Stanley shareholders back board reappointments

By

Charles Stanley’s shareholders have backed the reappointment of all of the firm’s directors.

At the discretionary manager’s annual general meeting yesterday, more than 90 per cent of shareholders approved chief executive Paul Abberley to continue in post.

Chairman David Howard and chief financial officer Ben Money-Coutts were also returned with more than 90 per cent of the vote, while the shareholders approved their planned dividend payment of 6p per share, overall a 9.4 per cent increase in the total dividend for the year, with 99 per cent in favour.

The pay packets for all the directors were also signed off.

Abberley took home £375,000 last year in baseline salary and £749,000 in total benefits – a 7 per cent increase compared to the 2 per cent average for the wider firm.

The votes come on the back of a trading update yesterday that showed the firm suffered £600m in net outflows in its latest quarter.

However, a performance uplift meant the firm increased overall assets under management by £300m to £24.4bn.

Profitability has been harder to come by, however, with Abberley recently embarking on a cost-cutting exercise.

Profits were £5.1m for the half year to December, down from £6.9m during the same period the previous year.

How do profits, revenues and pay compare across the top DFMs? Read Money Marketing’s latest research for the DFM Centre

Recommended

Gill-Cardy-700x450.jpg

Gill Cardy: Give the youth a chance

Since joining the University of Northampton to teach on the banking and financial planning degree course last year, I have been thinking hard about two very important questions. First, is financial planning a career for young people? And second, if so, why don’t more of them know about it? I should point out that I […]

Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning

Network Intrinsic has successful rebranded to Quilter Finanicial Planning, parent company Quilter announced today. Old Mutual Wealth, Intrinsic’s former parent, was rebranded to Quilter in June 2018 after separating from Old Mutual Plc. The rebrand will also see the Caerus network brand replaced with Quilter. Last September, national advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Mortgage assessment firm ‘exaggerated’, ASA finds

Mortgage assessment company Mortgage.Claims which seeks compensation on behalf of customers for “financial mis-selling” has been ordered to not “exaggerate” the number of claimants who received payment awards of more than £20,000. The Advertising Standards Authority has rebuked the company for suggesting thousands of customers had claimed “tens of thousands” of pounds. A TV advert […]

Katya McLean

Guardian promotes Katya MacLean to interim CEO

Protection challenger Guardian has appointed Katya MacLean as interim chief executive. The incumbent chief executive Simon Davis is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons. During this time, he has stepped down from his director duties. Former chairman Peter Mann will take the role of executive chairman. MacLean has been promoted from  chief operating officer […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com