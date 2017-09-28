Charles Stanley pursues DIY investors with multi-asset range

Charles Stanley is extending its research and asset allocation ideas to a wider market with the launch of five risk-profiled multi-asset funds for DIY investors.

The funds will invest in funds across asset classes, regions and markets and direct into UK stocks and bonds. It will be available via the wealth manager’s retail investment platform Charles Stanley Direct.

Charles Stanley Direct investment analyst Rob Morgan says the launch extends the expertise of its professional analysts and investment managers beyond discretionary clients to retail investors.

“DIY investor portfolios can be too concentrated in particular markets or asset classes, which, when there are dips, can mean that they experience greater losses than investors with more diversified portfolios.”

The multi-asset funds, ranging from defensive to adventurous, are designed to overcome that risk through a diverse portfolio in a “single easy-to-buy investment”, Morgan says.

“Charles Stanley discretionary clients have long benefited from their access to our professional analysts’ and investment managers’ market views. These funds extend that expertise to self-directed investors,” Morgan says.

The fund’s portfolios are reviewed on an ongoing basis with changes made when necessary to react to new opportunities.

Charles Stanley says the funds could be used by retail investors that want to take a hands-off approach or they could form a ‘core’ of a portfolio around which other investments can be added.

The funds can be purchased in an Isa, Junior Isa, Sipp or investment account with Charles Stanley Direct.