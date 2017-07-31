Money Marketing

Charles Stanley poaches from Bellpenny to build advice arm

By

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgCharles Stanley has poached an adviser and paraplanner from Bellpenny as part of a handful of new hires to its financial planning arm.

Four of the new recruits will join the wealth manager’s London office, including Bellpenny adviser Julie Goodman and paraplanner Adam Swift.

Two further financial planners have been appointed to the London team: Close Brothers Asset Management’s David Hume and Mercer and Hole’s Anne McClean.

The final hire comes in Charles Stanley’s Brimingham office, where Arthur J Gallacher and Co’s David Morris will become a financial planning advice manager.

Charles Stanley recently sold its Sipp and SSAS arm to Hornbuckle parent Embark Group, but says it is looking to build up its advice capability.

Charles Stanley financial planning managing director Andrew Meigh says: “These appointments mark a key point in the development of financial planning at Charles Stanley and will be instrumental in ensuring we bring our wealth management offering to increased numbers of clients.  They mark the first wave of what will be a significant strengthening of our team and I look forward to working with them.”

