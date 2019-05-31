Money Marketing
Charles Stanley increases losses in financial planning arm

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700.jpgCharles Stanley has increased the losses it makes in its financial planning business.

The discretionary manager and platform provider made a £3.3m loss on its financial planning arm over the 12 months to March, accounts released this morning show.

This is up from £2.7m last year. While the firm took in £1m in extra revenue, taking the total for financial planning to £7.3m, it increased expenditure on that side of the business by £1.7m.

Charles Stanley increased its average number of planners over the year from 18 to 21. However, average revenue per planner dipped from £344,000 to £340,000.

Charles Stanley says that revenue per planner remained flat because there is normally a 24-month lead time between planners joining and when they achieve full productivity, and puts the higher losses for the division this year down to “recruitment and onboarding costs” outstripping revenue growth.

Feature: Is advice still being cross-subsidised from elsewhere?

The firm adds that is does not expect the financial planning division to be profitable until 2022, with its recruitment drive set to continue until the end of 2020.

The results read: “We believe this investment will lead to greater asset inflows, greater share of wallet and enhanced customer retention as the service satisfies a fundamental client demand. We can also see that those planners who have been with the firm over two years are profitable, so we are confident in the strategy.”

