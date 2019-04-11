Charles Stanley makes trio of hires for financial planning team

Charles Stanley has hired a trio of new recruits for the financial planning teams in its Bath and Norwich regional offices.

It has poached two from wealth manager WH Ireland, with the third having previously worked at Lloyds and Barclays.

Chartered planner Tom De Burgh Williams joins Charles Stanley’s Bath office covering Bath and Bristol. He specialises in providing financial planning services to a broad range of high net worth and private clients.

Prior to joining Charles Stanley, De Burgh Williams was head of wealth planning for the South West at WH Ireland.

For the Bath office, Charles Stanley has appointed a paraplanner, Luke Keattch, who is also Level 4 qualified in advice and a business management graduate. Keattch has seven years’ experience as a paraplanner.

Keattch covers all areas of research including pensions, protection, taxation and trusts, as well as undertaking analytical work including cash flow modelling and investment risk and performance modelling.

He joins from WH Ireland, and has also previously worked for Octagon Consulting, an IFA practice in Bristol.

Gary Coe has joined Charles Stanley’s Norwich office bringing 25 years’ experience as a chartered financial planner. He joins from Wealth at Work, where he worked for over six years in various roles, most recently as senior wealth management advisor.

He has previously worked for Lloyds and Barclays Bank as a financial planner following a career as a mortgage broker.

Charles Stanley managing director Andrew Meigh says: “I am delighted that Gary, Tom and Luke are joining Charles Stanley at this very exciting time for our company.

“We are seeing more and more demand for our services, our business is growing very quickly and hiring good quality people is key to our success in offering holistic wealth management services.

“As chartered financial planners, Gary and Tom bring a wealth of experience with them and Luke will be instrumental in supporting Tom to build upon our existing presence in the South West.”