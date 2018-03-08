Money Marketing

ETFs

Investment
Investment Uncovered: How ETFs will transform the future of wealth management

A great migration from active to passive is happening, with many benefits for advisers and clients Demand for passives has seen another record year. Research from BlackRock shows that $81bn (£57bn) was poured into ETFs across Europe in the 12 months to the beginning of January, with investors tilting exposure towards emerging markets and European […]

French manager calls out ‘cheeky’ rivals over Mifid II research rules

French asset manager Carmignac has called for more clarification on the new research costs rules under Mifid II as it claims rival firms have wrongly stated what the directive means for their business. Speaking to Money Marketing after an event in Paris, Carmignac managing director Didier Saint-Georges referred to asset managers as “cheeky” in their […]

JP Morgan hires trio of specialists for ETF push

JP Morgan Asset Management has hired three ETF distribution and product specialists as it continues its push into passive investments in Europe. The firm has appointed Olivier Paquier as head of continental Europe ETF distribution. Paquier held similar roles at State Street Global Advisors and Amundi. To lead the distribution in Switzerland the company has […]

ETFs dominate BlackRock inflows for 2017

ETFs dominated BlackRock’s net sales for 2017, its full-year results reveal. iShares ETFs generated $245bn (£179bn) net sales over the period, contributing sizeably to total net inflows of $367bn. Blackrock topped the market in the US and Europe when it came to ETF inflows for equity and fixed income products. For Q4, total net inflows […]

Advisers put off ETFs over liquidity and fee concerns

Advisers are holding back from investing in ETFs due to concerns about liquidity and platform fees, new research from Platforum shows. Passive funds account for 10 per cent of assets on adviser platforms, but 9 per cent is in tracker funds, while just 1 per cent is in ETFs, the report about passive funds on […]

Which ETFs offer the best Japan exposure?

The disappointment that pervaded markets following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest decision to hold fire on further easing will take some time to unwind. However, given the weight of expectations regarding any policy move, it may have been the case that BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his team of policymakers thought it was best […]