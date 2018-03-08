Investment Uncovered: Why Woodford’s ETF warning light is wrong
Argument that ‘gigantic flows’ into triple-leveraged ETFs last year signal an equity bubble is flawed
A great migration from active to passive is happening, with many benefits for advisers and clients Demand for passives has seen another record year. Research from BlackRock shows that $81bn (£57bn) was poured into ETFs across Europe in the 12 months to the beginning of January, with investors tilting exposure towards emerging markets and European […]
French asset manager Carmignac has called for more clarification on the new research costs rules under Mifid II as it claims rival firms have wrongly stated what the directive means for their business. Speaking to Money Marketing after an event in Paris, Carmignac managing director Didier Saint-Georges referred to asset managers as “cheeky” in their […]
JP Morgan Asset Management has hired three ETF distribution and product specialists as it continues its push into passive investments in Europe. The firm has appointed Olivier Paquier as head of continental Europe ETF distribution. Paquier held similar roles at State Street Global Advisors and Amundi. To lead the distribution in Switzerland the company has […]
ETFs dominated BlackRock’s net sales for 2017, its full-year results reveal. iShares ETFs generated $245bn (£179bn) net sales over the period, contributing sizeably to total net inflows of $367bn. Blackrock topped the market in the US and Europe when it came to ETF inflows for equity and fixed income products. For Q4, total net inflows […]
Advisers are holding back from investing in ETFs due to concerns about liquidity and platform fees, new research from Platforum shows. Passive funds account for 10 per cent of assets on adviser platforms, but 9 per cent is in tracker funds, while just 1 per cent is in ETFs, the report about passive funds on […]
Franklin Templeton Investments has announced it is launching its first suite of smart beta ETFs to the UK market with four equity products. The funds seek to deliver higher risk-adjusted returns and lower volatility than their investment universes. They are the Franklin LibertyQ US Equity, Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity SRI, Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend, Franklin LibertyQ European Dividend Ucits […]
The disappointment that pervaded markets following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest decision to hold fire on further easing will take some time to unwind. However, given the weight of expectations regarding any policy move, it may have been the case that BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his team of policymakers thought it was best […]
HSBC Global Asset Management has cut the fees on six of its ETFs, with the lowest now being 0.05 per cent. Effective immediately the asset manager has cut the total expense ratio on six broad market Ucits ETFs. The HSBC Euro Stoxx 50 ETF has seen its TER cut from 0.15 per cent to 0.05 […]