Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Hammond to step up no-deal Brexit warnings

By

chancellorChancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has vowed to oppose a no-deal Brexit from the back benches, according to The Times.

As well as a speech to civil servants last week, the chancellor also used his address at an all-staff Treasury meeting to tell his department they should not change their advice on the consequences of a no-deal.

He said earlier this month that in the event of a disruptive no-deal exit, “there will be a hit to the exchequer of about £90bn”.

It is understood Hammond told officials: “It has not escaped my attention that the next prime minister’s majority will only be three, and that I will be a backbencher… Parliament is going to be where the action is, and I will be there on the back benches.”

It is expected Hammond will lose his role as a Conservative front-bencher after 21 years when the new prime minister is announced next Tuesday (23 July).

Current home secretary Sajid Javid is set to be the favourite to succeed him if Boris Johnson is successful in his campaign.

Hammond will join justice secretary David Gauke, international development secretary Rory Stewart and business secretary Greg Clark, in being a vocal anti-no-deal member of parliament.

Insider dealer on the run following £1.5m laundering scheme

A source present at the speech last week told The Times: “The chancellor made clear that the Treasury must not change its advice on Brexit to suit the next prime minister or chancellor’s political priorities, which received a huge round of applause.”

Meanwhile, the chancellor told BBC Panorama that if the UK leaves without a deal, the EU will control many of the levers, including what happens at the port in Calais.

Asked if the UK can control Brexit, he said to the BBC: “We can’t because many of the levers are held by others – the EU 27 or private business. We can seek to persuade them but we can’t control it.”

Leadership favourite Johnson has pledged the UK will leave the EU on 31 October regardless of having a deal, meanwhile rival Jeremy Hunt has said he can negotiate a new deal by the end of September and expects the UK will leave the EU before Christmas.

Recommended

Recession Recovery Sign 200

Recession risk highest since the financial crisis

The UK faces a greater risk of recession than at any point in the last decade, according to new analysis from think-tank the Resolution Foundation. Bloomberg reports that a combination of low economic growth, a falling pound and a creeping current account deficit are putting the most pressure on the economy since 2007. The think-tank […]
5

Pension freedoms complicate retirement decisions

Unadvised retirees who are now able to dip into their pension are having to return to work to cope with juggling their finances, according to Zurich. The insurer says the drive in retirees returning to the workforce since the introduction of pension freedoms four years ago is due to the amount of options available and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief eyes role with fintech firm

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert is set to become chair of banking challenger Revolut, according to reports. The Financial Times reports that Gilbert, who helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life, will soon take up the post after being […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com