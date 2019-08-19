Chancellor denies rumours of stamp duty change

Chancellor Sajid Javid has distanced himself from talk that he was considering moving the onus of stamp duty from buyers to sellers.

The speculation stems from an interview published by The Times on Saturday, in which Javid said concerning stamp duty: “I’m looking at various options. I’m a low-tax guy. I want to see simpler taxes”.

The Times then ran a story stating that the chancellor was considering the change.

Among much media chatter, Javid tweeted on the following Sunday that, “to be clear, I never said… I was planning to put it on sellers, and I wouldn’t support that. I know from [the ministry of housing, communities and local government] that we need bold measures on housing – but this isn’t one of them.”

Audley Group chief executive Nick Sanderson says: “Shifting stamp duty to sellers would be a catastrophic error. The potential positive impact on first time buyers would be completely wiped out by the lack of available housing stock.

“Piling more financial burden on the seller would create a barrier to movement in the market, and exacerbate the UK’s existing under-occupation problem. It would be a major brake on downsizing which is so critical to increasing transaction levels.

“Yet more new homes would be needed, placing strain on green belt areas. Let’s hope that Mr Javid is speaking the truth when he says he won’t go down this route, for the sake of both the economy and the environment.”