Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Chancellor calls for review of ‘complex’ inheritance tax

By

Chancellor Philip Hammond has asked the Office of Tax Simplification to review the inheritance tax regime.

In a letter dated 19 January, Hammond noted the system is “particularly complex” and wants to hear proposals the OFT has to simplify it.

Hammond added the review should focus on technical issues such as how returns are submitted when tax is due.

It could also examine how current gift rules interact with the wider inheritance tax framework and whether this causes any distortions in taxpayers’ decisions on transfers, investments and other relevant transactions.

Old Mutual Wealth tax expert Rachael Griffin says any simplification would be welcome.

She says: “The inheritance tax system is not straightforward and has a number of legacy clauses and exemptions that the Government could seek to reform. One of the best examples of over-complication in death taxes is the residence nil rate band which is incredibly complicated and causes a lot of confusion.”

The residence nil rate band came into force in April 2017 and allows people to pass on a family home to direct descendants free of inheritance tax going up to £175,000 by 2020-21.

But Old Mutual Wealth research says 70 percent of people have no idea how it works and suggests a better method would be to raise the standard nil rate band to £1m.

Hargreaves Lansdown personal finance analyst Sarah Coles adds: “Anyone who has ever wrestled with estate planning and inheritance tax can appreciate that the whole system can be a nightmare of complexity.

“The pension freedoms and the additional residence nil rate band may have reduced inheritance tax for many, but they have made things much more complicated rather than less, so it’s about time someone took a big red pen to the myriad of rules and regulations.”

According to the OFT a scoping document for the review will be agreed and published in due course.

Recommended

Inheritance tax – How to declare and who pays

By Kim Jarvis, Canada Life In this article we look at which forms personal representatives (PRs) need to complete and who actually pays the tax. To recap, under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), currently £325,000, is taxed at zero. Anything in excess of the NRB is […]

Inheritance tax and estate planning – exemptions and reliefs

By Kim Jarvis, technical manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team In this article we look at the main exemptions and reliefs that are available on death. Within the article, spouse also means civil partner.   Nil-rate band Under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), […]

Inheritance Tax, a tax on the wealthy? Urban myth or fact?

By Kim Jarvis, Technical Manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Inheritance tax has been around in some form since 1796. Estate duty dates back to 1894 and over the years this tax has evolved into the inheritance tax (IHT) we know and love today, which was introduced in 1986 as a replacement for […]

Will-deed-IHT-estate planning-700x450
3

Supreme Court rules against inheritance challenge in landmark case

The Supreme Court has ruled an estranged daughter who challenged her mother’s will does not have the right to a six-figure sum from the estate. In 2007 Heather Ilott brought a claim against the estate of her mother Melita Jackson after discovering the entire estate, worth a six-figure sum, had all been left to charity. […]

The death of retirement – a boost for protection?

According to our recent report on the death of retirement, changes in workplace pension provision mean that coming generations of retirees could have a radically different experience of retirement from their parents. The average contribution rate into an old-style final salary pension was around 20% of total wages, the statutory minimum for a new automatic […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA logo new 3 620x430

FCA warns of fraudulent UBS clone

The FCA has warned consumers about a clone firm of UBS, which has been operating under the name of “UBS Private Wealth Management”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the Swiss bank with a false email and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may give […]

Carmignac mulls fund launch for UK investors

French asset manager Carmignac is considering launching an Oeic fund for UK investors as it solidifies its presence abroad. The £50bn fund house currently offers its range of nearly 20 Luxembourg-domiciled funds to UK investors but has not yet launched a UK-domiciled one. Carmignac opened a London office in 2012 which is headed by Maxime […]

Keith Richards: Do not let DB transfers ruin a year of promise and potential

Industry must focus on continuing the  improved public perception of advice The advice profession can look back at 2017 with a degree of satisfaction after another positive and progressive year. From our perspective, we have continued to see growth in membership for the fifth consecutive year post-RDR and our Festival of Financial Planning united more […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. derek bradley 30th January 2018 at 1:10 pm

    “Chancellor Philip Hammond has asked the Office of Tax Simplification to review the inheritance tax regime”.

    This Chancellor speak means ‘How can we find a way to increase it- very simply’.

Leave a comment