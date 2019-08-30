Catriona Standingford: Passing the demanding pension transfers exam

Money Marketing
The Chartered Insurance Institute’s AF7 Pension Transfers exam had the lowest annual pass rate of all the existing Advanced Diploma AF exams in 2018, with only 44.23 per cent securing a pass.

This low pass rate was a surprise to many, but it is essential candidates are thoroughly tested as this qualification leads to the CII’s Certificate in Pension Transfer Advice Qualification which meets current FCA requirements to be a pension transfer specialist. From 2020, those requirements will increase so all pension transfer specialists will have to hold the full qualification for retail investment advice.

Candidates may well have expected AF7 to be a little easier as it only gives 20 credits (as opposed to other AF units that provide 30 credits) and it is a two-hour paper unlike other AF exams that are three-hour papers.

The CII states that the Certificate in Pension Transfer Advice, “develops the in-depth knowledge and practical skills needed by anyone seeking to advise on the transfer of safeguarded benefits.”

Pension transfers are in the news all the time usually negatively and with regulation being reviewed regularly, keeping up to date with the current legislation will be a key part leading to success with this exam.

There have been four sittings of AF7 so far. The first exam took place in October 2017, with sittings in April and October each year thereafter.

Our technical team has taken a look at those exam papers which you can find on the CII website.

Past papers

One of the past questions within Section A of the paper has been on the statutory transfer process which included the timescales and who is responsible for the various elements clearly an important process and we suspect it would have been necessary for candidates to have produced a detailed and accurate answer to be awarded the maximum marks. For example, the trustees clearly have very specific responsibilities such as letting the client know they need to take financial advice (if necessary), setting a guarantee date and providing a statement of entitlement all of these elements would need to be specifically explained along with particular timescales.

Also notable from the October 2017 exam guide, and the examiner’s comments in particular, is in one question candidates had to identify and explain factors that had been given in the case study that were relevant to the pension transfer advice. The examiner commented that many of the candidates wrote a list of generic terms of information that would be needed – and these gained no marks.

To gain good marks candidates needed to consider information given in the case study and pick out relevant elements. For example, “she has a low to medium attitude to risk”, “she has limited investment experience” or, “she wants to pass on assets to her children”.

To get the maximum marks on offer, candidates must pick out the relevant factors from the information given. This is standard testing of AF subjects so future students should ensure they practice this type of exam question.

Future AF7 candidates must ensure they are very precise with their answers and use all the past papers along with mock papers to make themselves familiar with the types of question being asked. They need to understand the process and be able to analyse the case studies in section B of the paper to explain in full why the transfer should, or should not, go ahead. If candidates get this right the pass rate in 2019 should improve.

Catriona Standingford is managing director at Brand Financial Training

