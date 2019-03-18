Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Catriona Standingford: CII exam on securities and dealing is a real asset

By

J12 is not one of the most widely talked about exams but is an interesting option for advisers looking to add a string to their bow

The Chartered Insurance Institute’s J12 Securities Advice and Dealing exam was introduced in 2013 following the RDR, along with its Level 4 Certificate in Securities Advice and Dealing. This area had traditionally been the domain of stockbrokers but can now be included in a financial adviser’s offering. It provides a different string to your bow and is worth considering if this is an area that interests you, or simply if you need additional credits to get to chartered.

Which level 4 exams are right for your staff?

In 2018, 74 per cent of J12 exam candidates passed, making it one of the best performers in terms of pass rates. J12 also forms part of the CII’s Level 4 Certificate in Securities Advice and Dealing which, if you already hold units R01, R02 and R03, will be yours upon completion of J12.

What is included?
The CII states the objective of J12 is to “develop understanding of the features and risks of different securities, the structure and features of the securities market, and relevant factors and considerations for appropriate investment recommendations”.

It is a two-hour exam with 60 multiple-choice questions and three case studies, each comprising five multiple-choice questions.

If you have already passed the CII R02 exam (Investment Principles and Risk) or the CII J10 exam (Discretionary Investment Management), you will find there is some crossover with the syllabus, which makes it seem like a natural progression.

That said, as you might expect, there is more detail within J12. For example, depositary receipts in the equities section have not been covered before and there is a lot more detail on warrants and foreign exchange, with the dealing, settlement and clearing chapters only being relevant to the J12 unit.

The J12 study text is refreshing, being well-written and interesting, with insight into how trading actually works and happens on a stock exchange.

This can be enlightening to candidates with no previous knowledge in this area.

Looking at the exam itself, the questions are also well-constructed and clear. It does cover some of the usual investment calculations, such as bond and dividend yields, but others include working out warrant conversion premiums and gearing ratios.

Getting to grips with CII’s trickiest R0 exam

Section B of the exam has 15 questions based on case study information. There are standard multi-choice questions with some calculations, as well as questions around the taxation of products and attitude to risk.

Certificate option
For those that wish to complete a full qualification in this area, the CII Level 4 Certificate in Securities Advice and Dealing satisfies the qualification requirement for those advising or dealing in securities.

To complete this qualification, you need to complete four CII units: R01 Financial Services, Regulation and Ethics (20 Diploma credits), R02 Investment Principles and Risk (20 Diploma credits), R03 Personal Taxation (10 Diploma credits) and J12 Securities Advice and Dealing (20 Diploma credits). Each of these are multiple-choice exams which can be sat all year round.

J12 is not one of the most widely talked about CII exams, but it certainly provides an option for an adviser looking to broaden their horizons.

Catriona Standingford is managing director at Brand Financial Training

Recommended
6

FCA seeks platform exit fee ban

The FCA says it plans to either ban or cap platform exit fees after a review of the market. In light of its study into competition between platforms released today, the FCA has identified exit fees as one of three main barriers to consumers changing provider, which are also likely to “reduce firm incentives to […]
13

FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

The Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit will increase from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April, it has been confirmed today. In a policy statement, the FCA says the development will allow the ombudsman to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses. From 1 April, the current £150,000 […]

Sustainability Q&A

Following his latest webinar ‘Has sustainability been Trumped’ Mike Fox answers questions in relation to how Trump’s environmentally unfriendly policies might affect sustainable investment strategies. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

London Thames

Blackrock brand holds top spot across European asset managers

Blackrock has been named most attractive brand among European asset manager firms, according to the annual report Fund Brand 50. The study, by corporate services company Broadridge Financial Services, monitors the influence of brand on third-party fund selection. Fund Brand 50 is based on intensive interviews with nearly 900 of Europe’s most significant fund selectors, […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Castle 18th March 2019 at 4:15 pm

    I did the exam shortly after it was launched along with J10 Discretionary Investment Management. Combined with R02, there is a fair amount of overlap on the syllabus, but I found the combination interesting and the insights to discretionary management useful even though we remain an advisory only firm and probably will do so for ever as most clients respond quickly enough to advice for us not to need DM permissions.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com