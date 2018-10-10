Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Cashflow modeller branches out into transfer tools

By

File image of a pension savings potWelsh cashflow planning software provider CashCalc has partnered with former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival to launch a transfer value comparator tool.

The launch follows the release of the FCA’s revised guidance on defined benefit pension transfers last week.

The regulator mandated earlier this year that all transfer specialists complete a transfer value comparator along with an appropriate pension transfer analysis from 1 October 2018. 

CashCalc director Ray Adams says building software that decreases the complexity of DB analysis can help advisers meet regulator requirements.

Adams says: “The new TVC rules from the FCA are fantastic because before clients were simply comparing a small and a big figure. But now we can easily demonstrate what is required to buy these benefits and the system that we have built does that.”

CashCalc users will pay a fee of £30 a month plus tax to access the tool on top of existing services with the provider.

In the FCA’s latest paper, however, the FCA warns against providing a transfer value to clients as part of a triage process, as this could potential constitute advice, raising the question of whether an advanced cashflow system should also be used by planners at an early stage to help a client decide whether or not to take full advice.

FCA: Our job is not to please everyone on DB transfers

The regulator says an effective APTA should prove the the suitability of an adviser’s personal recommendation of why a transfer may or may not be in a client’s best interests.

A poll conducted by Money Marketing this week shows a majority of advisers support the FCA’s new requirement to provide a suitability report, even if they recommend a client not to transfer out of a defined benefit scheme.

Adams says: “I’ve accepted over the years that DB analysis is complicated, but it doesn’t need to be because we can build software to take away some of the complexity.”

Recommended

Business-Finance-Corporate-General-Paperwork-700.jpg
3

Advisers back new DB transfer suitability report rule

The overwhelming majority of advisers support the FCA’s new requirement to provide a suitability report even if they recommend a client not to transfer out of a defined benefit scheme. In a paper last week setting out new rules for advising on transfers, the FCA said firms will now have to provide a suitability report […]

Fundsmith doubles funding target for new investment trust

Fundsmith is looking to increase the amount it raises when it floats its Smithson Investment Trust from £250m to £600m. The company, headed up by star manager Terry Smith, announced that it was aiming to raise £250m through the investment trust’s intial public offering last month. Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust The company now says that […]

Capital-Stock-Bonds-Shares-Certificate-Portfolio-700x450.jpg

Standard Life Aberdeen moves ahead on share buyback plan

Standard Life Aberdeen is moving ahead with its share buyback programme, as it continues to spend millions on returning funds to shareholders in the company. In a stock exchange notice published this morning, Standard Life says it has purchased another 1,400,267 shares at an average of 300p. Recods show last week, it purchased another 1.5 […]

Selecting a wrapper

In the past, some advisers have avoided the use of onshore investment bonds, and some still do. The image of bonds may have been tarnished in the past, however, the days of high allocations and commissions are gone. It is important to put these factors aside and look objectively at the benefits onshore bonds can […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ruth Whitehead

Profile: Ruth Whitehead: ‘I’m proud to be anti-financial services establishment’

Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director on 25 years attempting to right the wrongs of the industry When Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director Ruth Whitehead says she is “proud to be anti-establishment, especially the financial services establishment” you can sense there is a story to be told. Something that runs deeper than the usual dissatisfaction with […]

FCA faces fresh calls to expand adviser register

Members of the Chartered Body Alliance have called for the FCA to make it easier for consumers to check if advisers are aligned to professional bodies. The CBA comprises the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute. On behalf of its 200,000 strong member base, the bodies […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com