Cartoons of the year: The best of MM’s diary page

Every week, Money Marketing‘s diary page, The Wells Street Journal, takes an alternative look at the curious goings-on in the world of financial services. Here’s five of the best cartoons featured from the year so far.

1.

“I pop on the roast chicken hat…”

AFH Wealth Management adviser John Clapham reveals humour is his secret to work success. His repertoire also includes using a flaming wallet prop.

2.

“I can feel a quiz question coming on: What connects Steve Webb, Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Ken Dodd?”

Royal London policy director Steve Webb is linked with famous faces after his knighthood in the New Year Honours List.

3.

“Tweets and pics from the night are still breaking the internet.”

Unbiased invokes memories of Kin Kardashian the day after its media awards.

4.

“I’ve been called the Katie Hopkins of Money Marketing. Now I know I’ve arrived.”

BBC Moneybox presenter and MM columnist Paul Lewis notes his adoring fans.

5.

“Take New Zealand, it is not a Scandanavian country of course.”

Aberdeen Asset Management’s Gregg McClymont shows off his geography knowledge when talking about countries with generous state pensions.

