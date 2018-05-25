Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Carney: Market chaos from Brexit could see interest rates cut

By

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has told economists that rate-setters will be forced to make harsh cuts to support the economy if Brexit is not smooth.

Speaking in London last night, Carney says the bank is ready to act in the face of a messy exit from the European Union, warning that the contingency plans in place will see monetary policy “on a different path” in an attempt to stop likely job loss and market instability.

This path is likely to echo the economic measures put in place following the EU referendum in 2016.

Carney said: “Divine coincidence has continued to reign in the euro area and the US but that, unfortunately, has not been the case in the UK economy, which has been subject to a series of major supply shocks over the past five years.”

Columbia Threadneedle to shift EU customer assets out of UK ahead of Brexit

He added: “[This] is creating tensions between short-term output and inflation stabilisation and Brexit is the latest and potentially largest example.”

Carney confirmed the economy’s underperformance of the monetary policy committee’s projections ahead of the referendum means Britain will need to be ready for two options.

He said: “The first path is consistent with the MPC’s current central projection which assumes a smooth transition to a Brexit that is the average of a range of outcomes. In this case, the committee’s reaction function will become conventional again, with the path of policy driven primarily by demand.”

A sharper Brexit or disorderly transition would see the MPC faced with balancing returns inflation to target and growing jobs and activity, similar to how it did in the wake of the EU referendum.

FCA’s Bailey ups push for cooperative Brexit and open markets

He said: “Observers know from our track record that, in exceptional circumstances, we are willing to tolerate some deviation of inflation from target for a limited period of time.”

Carney’s speech comes a few days on from saying UK households are around £900 worse-off as a result of the EU referendum.

Recommended

db pension rights
3

Steve Webb: Let people pay transfer advice costs from DB pension rights

Offsetting the cost of advice this way would benefit clients and advisers alike One of the multiple barriers to better take-up of financial advice is that some people are unwilling or unable to meet the upfront cost. In response to this, the government has allowed people to take small chunks (three lots of £500) out […]
1

£21bn transferred out of DB pensions in 2017

The amount of money transferred out of defined benefit pensions in 2017 more than doubled to £20.8bn. According to a Freedom of Information Act request filed to the FCA by the Financial Times, in 2016 £7.9bn was transferred out of DB schemes. According to the FOI, around £5.5bn was transferred out in the fourth quarter […]
3

FCA robo review a wake-up call for the industry

An FCA review of automated investment advice has given a wake-up call to robo-advisers to meet the same standards as traditional advisers. Finance & Technology Research Centre director Ian McKenna says the regulator has worked hard with the industry to raise standards and he now hopes it can do the same with robo-advisers. He says: […]

Portfolio-Bonds-Investment-Business-700x450.jpg

Bull markets don’t die of old age

In our latest Investment Clock Strategy report, Head of Multi Asset Trevor Greetham comments that he does not see the signs that usually signal the end of a bull market. RLAM’s Investment Clock model is in the equity friendly Recovery phase. Central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates and real returns on cash are […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment Uncovered: How to prepare for inflation changes

As the outlook for the UK’s economy remains uncertain, how can advisers prepare portfolios for any change in inflation?  As higher inflation fails to appear on the horizon and wages grow faster than expected, fund managers are weighing up their portfolio moves for any potential changes in the economy. The UK consumer prices index rose […]

Football-Pitch-Sport-Grass-700x450.jpg

Adviser to football star Shearer banned for taking insolvent company’s assets

IFA directors Kevin and Cheryl Neal have been banned from being company directors by the Insolvency Service for six and four years, respectively. The married couple ran the now-defunct Hertfordshire-based Kevin Neal Associates Wealth Management. They were disqualified for taking assets from an insolvent company. The firm had been incorporated to take over the business interests […]

Hartley Pensions buys collapsed Sipp firm’s asset book

Hartley Pensions has bought the “untainted” assets of the Lifetime Sipp Company, which went into administration earlier this year. An update published today on the website of Lifetime’s administrators Kingston Smith & Partners says Hartley Pensions has also agreed to administer the tainted Sipps held by Lifetime Sipp. The administrator described tainted assets as those where […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Bryan Jones 25th May 2018 at 10:11 am

    Mark Carney has been found out to be nothing but a hollow good time charlie already. No one cares for a word he says anymore, other than the BeeBee so called See.

    And if the narcissist were even right (which he could be since it’s hardly a full blooded prediction for a very specific outcome), he ain’t got much ammo left in the magazine with rates at 0.5%, because he has not been able to face loading up when times were better.

    The biggest reason for the economy starting to underperform is that far too many people have got themselves overborrowed and they haven’t got enough credit headroom left to keep the magical consumption train rolling. And quite precisely who’s fault is that? What a clown.

Leave a comment