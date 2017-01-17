Carney hints Bank of England could raise UK growth forecasts

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has hinted the Bank of England could raise growth forecasts at its February meeting, but has warned that the UK economy’s resilience following Brexit has been driven by consumers.

In a speech at the London School of Economics, Carney said monetary policy could respond in “either direction” to changes in the economic outlook and said there were limits to the extent to which above-target inflation could be tolerated.

While Carney said higher global growth forecasts and consumers were helping the economic outlook for the UK, he warned that episodes of consumption-led growth can be slower and less durable.

“This is because consumption growth eventually outpaces earnings growth, increasing debt and making demand more sensitive to changes in employment and income,” Carney told the audience.

IHS Markit chief economist for UK and Europe Howard Archer says the speech does not change their predictions for monetary policy in 2017. Archer says they still expect rates to go unchanged, possibly until 2020.