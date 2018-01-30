Carmignac mulls fund launch for UK investors

Money Marketing
French asset manager Carmignac is considering launching an Oeic fund for UK investors as it solidifies its presence abroad.

The £50bn fund house currently offers its range of nearly 20 Luxembourg-domiciled funds to UK investors but has not yet launched a UK-domiciled one.

Carmignac opened a London office in 2012 which is headed by Maxime Carmignac, the daughter of the group’s founder, Edouard. The UK office hosts Carmignac’s European equities and commodities teams including head of equities David Older.

French manager calls out ‘cheeky’ rivals over Mifid II research rules

Speaking at an event in Paris this month, Carmignac investment committee member Sandra Crowl said the group is looking to build a fund offering in the UK where the firm has “a very strong physical presence” already but couldn’t give further details on the plans.

Also speaking at the event, head of cross asset Frédéric Leroux said while there is not a set line up of new funds launches or offices openings, Carmignac wants to “consolidate” its presence outside France with locally-registered funds “to attract local investors”.

He said: “We have ideas of future products and testing a number of ideas.”

