Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Carmignac founder: ‘Not selling my firm is my obsession’

By

Carmignac founder Edouard Carmignac has defended the independent status of the business saying he won’t sell the boutique firm to a bigger company.

Speaking at an event in Paris, Carmignac, who is both chief executive and chief investment officer addressed investors saying while there are no immediate plans for a successor to take on his role, the €56bn (£50bn) asset manager is willing to retain its independent status.

The 71-year-old said: “The greatest disservice I could do to all of you and the overall team at the firm would be to sell this firm to an institution.

“There have been no successes to my knowledge of a fund management firm being bought out by an institution to prevail and keep going well. So it has become my obsession not to sell.”

Carmignac wants his team to remain strong and says he will take more on a “godfather” role at the firm, focusing more on his CIO duties.

He adds: “I will select in due course my successor but it’s not only my decision.”

In his opening remarks at the event, Carmignac admitted the asset manager has suffered a period of underperformance in 2017 largely due to changes in the market, such as the stronger Euro.

However, he added the team’s macro analysis “will recover its rationale” while the market cycle gradually normalises.

In 2017, the firm’s €22bn giant flagship fund Carmignac Patrimoine saw returns of 0.09 per cent, with outflows representing 7 per cent of its assets.

“If we don’t make any mistake on the implementation of the strategy, 2018 should mark the comeback of Carmignac,” said Carmignac head of cross asset Frédéric Leroux, also speaking at the event.

Recommended

French manager calls out ‘cheeky’ rivals over Mifid II research rules

French asset manager Carmignac has called for more clarification on the new research costs rules under Mifid II as it claims rival firms have wrongly stated what the directive means for their business. Speaking to Money Marketing after an event in Paris, Carmignac managing director Didier Saint-Georges referred to asset managers as “cheeky” in their […]

Europe-European-Flags-EU-700.jpg

European equities 2018: Bond market volatility & the market implications

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune, discusses why he expects to see bond market volatility in 2018 and what the implications are for equities – particularly value strategies and European banks, where M&A opportunities are set to rise. Watch video here Important Information: Investment risks   This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance […]

Why prevention is better than cure

Quoting the famous adage, prevention is better than cure; there are many proactive benefits that can improve wellness in the workplace, decrease stress, increase staff morale and reduce absenteeism, as well as attracting and retaining employees of a higher standard. With a recent study showing that employees in Britain are working below peak productivity, preventative benefits can ensure you address potential health issues or causes of stress at their source and ensure productivity in the workplace remains at an optimum level. With this in mind, how are you using preventative benefits to help keep your workforce happy and healthy?

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

3

FCA allows clarifications to counter ‘overly optimistic’ investment projections

Advisers concerned performance scenarios in a Priips key information document might mislead their clients can give more information to the investor, the FCA says. The regulator today published a statement on the KIDs, brought in on 1 Janaury through new Priips regulation. Analysts and investment firms have warned over the misleading KIDs, with Baillie Gifford […]

Direction-Business-Strategy-Choice-Decision-Crossroad-700.jpg

L&G mulls new annuity and drawdown products

Legal & General is mulling introducing both more flexible annuity and drawdown products as it looks to expand its product range this year. L&G retail retirement chief executive officer Chris Knight tells Money Marketing that a change in retirement patterns has spurned the provider to discuss new annuity options, saying that these are “part of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment