Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Carey Pensions High Court Sipp claim hots up

By

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480Lawyers for Sipp firm Carey Pensions have claimed the company did not break conduct of business rules when it set up a Sipp for a client, in a High Court dispute being heard this week.

In the case, lorry driver Russell Adams alleges Carey Pensions missold him a Sipp in February 2012, when he was paid an inducement of £4,000 into his savings account to encourage him to put money into rental scheme Store First.

He subsequently transferred £50,000 into a StoreFirst investment on 12 June 2012.

On the first day of the trial, 19 March, Judge Marc Dight said the case could shape the handling of missold Sipp claims.

Adams says Spain-based unregulated introducer Commercial Land and Property Brokers advised him to put money into the high-risk investment to get a “good return”.

Legal representatives for Adams allege the relationship breached conduct of business rules and he was not told how risky the investment was.

Sipp provider faces uncertain future as more complaints come in

But legal representatives for Carey Pensions argue the conduct of business rules have been “misapplied in the case”.

Furthermore, they claim any guidance from the FCA about the responsibility of Sipp providers after 2012 should not be used in this case.

When questioned by lawyers representing Carey Pensions about his decision to invest in Store First, Adams said: “I read and signed the application form to transfer but it did not have risk warnings. The way Commercial Land and Property Brokers put it to me was it was a good thing to do. The gentleman said it… would do better than my existing pension.”

When Carey Pensions chief executive officer Christine Hallett was questioned by Adams’ legal team, it emerged that, in 2012, 30 per cent of the firm’s £1.9m revenue was due to business from CLP Brokers.

Hallett also acknowledged she knew Store First was a product of CLP Brokers and the firm made commission on it.

Recommended

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg
2

Tenet to compensate following dispute over Sipp charges

TenetConnect must compensate a client who was not told about charges on investments in a self-invested personal pension. According to a Financial Ombudsman Service decision, Mrs H complains her financial adviser LEBC, which was an appointed representative of Tenet until August 2017, did not inform her about charges that would apply to investments made in […]

/p/n/e/InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank.jpg
3

Sipp claims against Berkeley Burke could top 1,000

Lawyers who represent investors against Berkeley Burke over allegations of mis-sold Sipps estimate more than 1,000 claims could be in the pipeline. The High Court has approved a group litigation order relating to claims against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration, and those affected have until 23 July 2018 to register to join the group action. It […]

Sea-Sand-Beach-Vacation-Holiday-700.jpg

FOS penalises Intrinsic over Sipp transfer to Harlequin

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled against Intrinsic Financial Planning over a client who switched his personal pension to a self-invested personal pension in order to invest in Harlequin. Mr A complains that he received unsuitable advice from an appointed representative of Intrinsic to switch his personal pension to a Sipp. When the transfer was […]

Benefits of using a probate bare trust

Have you ever wondered what happens to someone’s investment bond on their death if it is not written in trust? When someone dies it is essential to deal with their estate, which can be made up of their home, belongings, investment bonds and anything else they may have owned. But, it is not as simple […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ros Altmann

Ros Altmann: Can industry fix damaged Isa brand before it is too late?

It has never been more important to encourage saving. But advisers know only too well how challenging the complexities of the UK savings and pensions landscape make it for people. Any trends towards simplification would be welcome, but unfortunately recent developments have moved in the opposite direction. Take Isas, for example. Their simplicity has always […]

Complaint puts FCA and FOS information sharing in spotlight

The FCA has confirmed it will consider if there needs to be better guidance around when it and the Financial Ombudsman Service can share information ahead of the FOS making its final decision. In a Complaints Commissioner final report, published on its website yesterday, commissioner Antony Townsend invited the FCA and FOS to discuss when […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Hurdman 21st March 2018 at 1:42 pm

    30% of their business came from just one, unregulated, overseas “introducer”. And this wasn’t viewed as a potential issue by management at the SIPP firm? Astonishing.

    How much of their business came from other unregulated introducers?

    The law has yet to run its course, but I know where my feelings lie.

  2. Paul Stocks 21st March 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Complete sympathy for the prosecutor BUT it would seem that a non-authorised firm contacted him (I suspect cold called???), offered an 8% kick back (unauthorised payment), invested on the ADVISED recommendation of a Spanish based firm into something seemingly inappropriate ….

    Surely these are the real issues???

    I wonder how much commission Commercial Land earned in this post ‘Retail Distribution Review’ environment and I also wonder who paid the £4,000 (the article implies Carey Pensions).

    If there’s a direct link between Carey and Commercial Land then that sheds a different light on matters but still, the above points remain?

  3. Kevin Soutar 21st March 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Is this not a criminal act by Carey Pension getting involved with an Unregulated Introducers to scam people as thats what it is

  4. David Cathcart 21st March 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I am coming across numerous cases were Carey Pension have provided the conduit for unscrupulous introducers to be able to transact completely unsuitable unregulated offshore investments. Without Carey’s involvement in setting up these SIPPs, these scams would would be dead in the water

Leave a comment