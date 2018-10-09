Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sipp provider faces fresh claim over unsuitable investment

By

Old-Bailey-Justice-Court-Fine-Ban-700x450.jpgA law firm has launched a new legal challenge against embattled Sipp provider Carey Pensions over allegations it failed to undertake the required due diligence when accepting Sipp investments.

Anthony Philip James & Co is bringing the case on behalf of Mr R, who lost £30,000 after investing into Green Oil Australia through the Carey Pensions Sipp.

The new litigation comes as earlier today it was announced Carey Pensions is being sold to pensions provider STM Group and is currently waiting for another crucial court ruling over separate allegations it missold a Sipp to a client.

Carey Pensions claimed it did not break conduct of business rules when it set up a Sipp for a client during a High Court hearing in March.

In that case, lorry driver Russell Adams alleges Carey Pensions missold him a Sipp in February 2012, when he was paid an inducement of £4,000 into his savings account to encourage him to put money into rental scheme Store First.

The case is seen as a pivotal ruling on whether Sipp providers should take responsibility for unsuitable investments.

In the latest case, APJ says inexperienced investor Mr R made the choice to invest based on advice from an unregulated introducer who cold called him.

He invested into Green Oil Australia, an unregulated collective investment scheme that has now failed.

In 2015, Mr R brought his case to The Pensions Ombudsman who found he was poorly advised by the unregulated introducer and that it was questionable whether a Sipp was the appropriate pension vehicle for a fund of £30,000 or if Green Oil Australia was a suitable investment in his circumstances.

The Ombudsman found the FCA guidance that Sipp providers monitor and bear responsibility for the quality and type of business introduced to them did not apply in Mr R’s case.

APJ say this directly conflicts with the FCA’s submission to the court in an ongoing judicial review over another case of Sipp provider responsibility, Berkeley Burke, arguing the court should find Mr R is owed compensation by Carey Pensions for his losses.

APJ solicitor Glyn Taylor says: “In their written submission in the Berkeley Burke judicial review, the FCA specifically states that at all material times, the Financial Services Authority’s thematic review report in 2009 highlighted that the failure to undertake due diligence is a breach of the regulatory rules to act honestly, fairly and professionally.

“We expect the court to uphold the decision made against Berkeley Burke, therefore we are confident that a court will also find Mr R was failed by Carey Pensions.”

Carey Pensions says no formal court proceeds have brought to it yet so it has no knowledge of the case and cannot comment.

Other embattled Sipp providers that are also facing challenges for their role in cases involving unregulated investments include Liberty Sipp.

In September the Financial Ombudsman Service ordered Sipp administrator Guinness Mahon Trust Corporation to pay out compensation over non-standard investments.

Recommended

Carey Pensions up for sale as losses grow

Carey Pensions has put itself up for sale as it reports losses for the second year in a row. According to its annual accounts published last week losses have risen due to a number of legal cases relating to some historic business that is now being wound down. In 2016 the embattled Sipp provider recorded […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Carey Pensions launches auto-enrolment scheme with 1.05% default charge

Carey Pensions has launched an automatic enrolment pension scheme with a total default fund charge of 1.05 per cent – 30 basis points higher than the 0.75 per cent cap due to be implemented in less than a year’s time. The Islamic Bank of Britain issued a press release this morning announcing it had accredited […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Flexible reversionary trusts and estate planning

The suitability of different estate planning solutions will depend on the individual’s own circumstances, needs and objectives. When considering the different solutions available there is a trade-off between inheritance tax (IHT) efficiency and access. Overall a flexible reversionary trust provides a greater level of flexibility than a discounted gift trust and can offer individuals a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Ian McKenna: Are robo-advice users really protected?

It is important the industry finds ways to make investing easier but we must remember rules have evolved for good reason The debate over the regulatory standards for robo-advisers continues to intensify. The FCA’s recent review into automated advice services made it clear online discretionary investment managers must meet the same suitability standards as advisers. […]

Platform tech firm FNZ valued at £1.6bn as stake sold

HIG Capital has sold its stake in platform tech provider FNZ in a deal valuing the company that powers some of the UK’s largest platforms at £1.65bn. Institutional investor La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Generation Investment Management will acquire holdings in the business. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and […]
1

Former FCA advice director Linda Woodall passes away

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has offered his condolences on behalf of the regulator following the death of former advice and life insurance director, Linda Woodall. A point of contact is provided through the FCA website to remember Woodall, who passed away in September. She joined the FCA in 2001 and held various roles across […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com