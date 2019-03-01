Car mishaps and Brits banter: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Keeping it in the family

WSJ often wonders how people have the patience to drive cars in central London, but assumed it would be comparatively hassle-free in the quieter streets of Surrey. Not so for WSJ’s friends at Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners, it would seem.

This week on Twitter, WSJ noticed Informed Choice’s Martin Bamford’s discussion about a new car. Having traded in a BMW, he had become the proud owner of a Volkswagen. It would seem that no sooner was he getting used to the “lovely car” than it was in repair in the garage thanks to Bamford senior. WSJ read that Informed Choice executive director Nick Bamford had driven into Bamford junior’s new car and left a large dent in the door.

We wondered how this had occurred, given the previously owned BMW was no doubt larger than the Volkswagen.

Hardly a crash to rival Prince Philip’s, but an easier insurance job when you know your victim…

You raise me up?



Comedian Jack Whitehall used his presenting gig at the Brit Awards last week to make an important political point regarding the Irish backstop.

While discussing one upcoming award – best group – Whitehall cracked a joke on the difficult Brexit issue, saying a hard border with Ireland might not be such a bad idea. Why you might ask? Because Dublin boy band Westlife have signalled their return to the recording studio after disbanding nearly seven years ago.

An amusing quip, but on the finance side of things, this would seem to be a highly positive move for Ireland. The band have previously been voted the country’s best international commodity.

Out of context

“Partial to a nice cup of Earl ‘I-am-not-listening’ Grey, and a packet of chocolate-coated ‘I-will-do-what-I-like’ digestives”

Money Marketing commentator DH does not think the FCA listens to feedback from the Financial Services Consumer Panel

“You’re just too popular!”

A PR tries in vain to book a lunch with Money Marketing

“I love the smell of confirmation bias in the morning”

The Lang Cat’s Mike Barrett suggests some of our long-held beliefs might be flawed

Separated at birth

CWC Research director Clive Waller

English historian Max Hastings

