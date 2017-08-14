Capita staff vote in strike ballot over pension scheme proposals

Unite, the union, says some staff will lose 70 per cent of their retirement income as a result of the proposed changes

Capita staff are today starting to vote in a strike ballot over a proposal to close the firm’s current defined benefit pension scheme.

Members of union Unite are employed by Capita Life & Pensions Regulated Services and Capita IT Services.

Unite says Capita contracts that will be affected by the industrial action include Prudential, Royal London CIS, Phoenix and Royal London in Birmingham and Friends Life.

Capita told staff in July about changes to pension arrangements that Unite says will result in a “massive cut” in retirement income.

The Capita sites where Unite members are impacted are Birmingham, Reading, Bristol, Belfast, Manchester and Stirling.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook says: “The disgraceful plans by Capita to slash the deferred pay that staff will get in retirement is utterly unacceptable. Capita’s pension proposals will have far reaching consequences for the retirement of many Unite members. Some staff will lose a shocking 70 per cent of their retirement income.”

He adds: “Capita must urgently rethink these pensions proposals in order to prevent industrial action.”