Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Capita staff vote in strike ballot over pension scheme proposals

Unite, the union, says some staff will lose 70 per cent of their retirement income as a result of the proposed changes

By

Election 2017Capita staff are today starting to vote in a strike ballot over a proposal to close the firm’s current defined benefit pension scheme.

Members of union Unite are employed by Capita Life & Pensions Regulated Services and Capita IT Services.

Unite says Capita contracts that will be affected by the industrial action include Prudential, Royal London CIS, Phoenix and Royal London in Birmingham and Friends Life.

Capita told staff in July about changes to pension arrangements that Unite says will result in a “massive cut” in retirement income.

The Capita sites where Unite members are impacted are Birmingham, Reading, Bristol, Belfast, Manchester and Stirling.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook says: “The disgraceful plans by Capita to slash the deferred pay that staff will get in retirement is utterly unacceptable. Capita’s pension proposals will have far reaching consequences for the retirement of many Unite members. Some staff will lose a shocking 70 per cent of their retirement income.”

He adds: “Capita must urgently rethink these pensions proposals in order to prevent industrial action.”

Recommended

4

Petition calls on Green to stump up £250m for BHS pension deficit

A petition calling on former BHS boss Philip Green to plug the collapsed retail giant’s £571m pension deficit will be delivered to his business group’s headquarters tomorrow. The petition has received more than 100,000 signatures, and will be taken to Arcadia’s head office by general secretary of the shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw John Hannett and […]

2

Blog: What next for vertical integration?

Is it inevitable that all large life and pensions companies will look to become vertically integrated? It certainly seems the tide is shifting that way. Prudential, not content with quietly building up its advice arm to more than 300 advisers over the last few years, announced yesterday it wanted to fully integrate its asset manager […]

Value remains within European equities

By Rob Burnett, Neptune European Opportunities Fund

In recent months, investors have become more pessimistic about both the European and the US economic outlook and yet stockmarkets have pushed on to new highs. Some would argue that this is a worrying divergence. We would take the opposite view. This appears to be classic bull market behaviour. A wall of worry has been rebuilt, and stockmarket resilience should be taken as a sign of strength. The market is discounting an improving economic outlook ahead, particularly in the south of Europe.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. R OBBO 14th August 2017 at 2:13 pm

    good luck with that. Join the list of the majority of financial services employees that have also lost their DB schemes.

Leave a comment