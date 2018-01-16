Money Marketing
Capita replaced as Prudential’s pension administrator

By

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpgCapita has been replaced as the pensions administrator of M&G Prudential after an open market tender.

The administration of more than four million life and pensions contracts at M&G Prudential will move from Capita to Diligenta, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services on 31 July.

According to documents published a decade ago, the value of Capita’s contract when signed was worth around £720m over 15 years.

The provider says TCS were the frontrunners to win the contract and improvement in services will help independent financial advisers.

It adds creating a more digitally enabled and customer centric business are key parts of the proposition.

M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley says: “Strategic partnerships are an important part of our five-year plan to improve customer outcomes through the £250m capital investment our shareholders are making in the business.

“This partnership with TCS is an essential element of our strategy to create a digitally-enabled business. Our customers will receive a better service – day in, day out – as a result and our colleagues will be better equipped to provide that service more efficiently.”

  1. Ted Shaw 16th January 2018 at 1:23 pm

    So, a Global Company and they still don’t own their own Client Services Dept. To save a few pennies. Amazing!

