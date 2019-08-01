Canada Life no longer sells annuities to expats in EU

Canada Life has confirmed to Money Marketing it has pulled out of selling annuities to expats within the EU due to Brexit.

The annuity provider took the decision at the start of the year as the original March deadline to leave the EU approached.

Money Marketing also understands Hodge Lifetime is no longer selling annuities to expats in the EU.

The move has been branded “atrocious” by the managing director of Money Honey Financial Planning, Jane Hodges.

She says it flies in the face of customers being encouraged to shop around for annuities.

A Canada Life spokesman says the reason for this decision was due to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority guidelines.

He says: “These guidelines state insurance companies wishing to conduct business with EU residents post-Brexit would need to apply for permission with each member state they wanted to operate within. This was something at the time we simply weren’t looking to do.

“Given we could still sell annuities outside the EU we felt it fairer and clearer to simply state we wouldn’t sell to non-residents, much in line with our competitors.

“Fortunately the EIOPA guidelines also makes it clear that existing arrangements are not affected so our existing customers who are non-residents are fine.”

In statement to Money Marketing, Hodge Lifetime managing director Deian Jones says: “The criteria for our annuities product require annuitants to be UK residents with the income to be paid into a UK bank account. These criteria haven’t changed since we launched into the market in 2008.”

Commenting on the exit of annuity providers, Money Honey Financial Planning managing director Jane Hodges says: “Two months ago we approached both Canada Life and Hodge Lifetime for an expat client living in Spain to see if they were still offering annuity quotes. We were told they were but when we tried to get an individual quote this week for the client we could not get one.

“Now the client living in Spain will have to accept the rate they have within their scheme or go into drawdown. Now there is no third option to get a better rate on the open market to my knowledge.

“It is absolutely atrocious. The government has been trying to get customers to shop around for new annuities for the past 10 years. But now customers are doing that the annuity providers are shutting up shop due to Brexit. This leaves consumers with far less choice than even a year ago.”